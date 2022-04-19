2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market is Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031 -end

Rockville, Country, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

2-Ethylhexanoyl chloride is a slightly colored liquid with a pungent odor, also known as octanoyl chloride. 2-Ethylhexanoyl chloride is widely utilized as an intermediate in a variety of applications including, but not limited to, pesticides, pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals. During the historical period (2015-2019), the specialty chemicals market expanded at a CAGR of 4%, generating significant demand for 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride. Growing demand for specialty chemicals in industries as diverse as construction, catalysts, electronics, specialty polymers, etc.

It will lead the global specialty chemicals market and 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market. Apart from this, increasing consumption of 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride as feedstock and organic peroxide initiator is set to fuel the global 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market at a CAGR of 3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

The global 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride market report covers 6 major regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania and MEA. East Asia was identified as the major consumer of 2-ethylexanoyl chloride in 2019 and the scenario is expected to continue during the evaluation period.

The projected growth is based on China, the world’s leading producer of specialty chemicals. Separately, China is now a hub for the pharmaceutical and agrochemical industries. 2-Ethylexanoyl chloride, a key component of the aforementioned industry, and China, the major producer, are expected to drive the regional demand during the forecast period. North America and Europe will create moderate demand for 2-ethylexanoyl chloride over the next few years.

Segmentation Analysis of 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market:

The global 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market is split into three major segments: application, end use, and region.

On the basis of Application, the 2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride market is segmented into:

feedstock

intermediate

organic peroxide initiator

etc

On the basis of end use, the 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market is segmented into:

pesticide

medicine

polymer

special chemicals

etc

On the basis of geographic region, the 2-ethylhexanoyl chloride market is segmented into:

North America

europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa

2-Ethylhexanoyl Chloride Market Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and offerings

Potential and niche sectors, geographic regions with promising growth

Neutral view of market performance

Information essential for market participants to maintain and improve their market footprint

