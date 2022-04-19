The Global Hexamine Market to walk the constructively disruptive talk between 2018 and 2026

Hexamine, CAS No.: 100-97-0, is also known as hexamethylenetetramine in market parlance. It is a hetero-cyclic organic crystalline compound available in the form of a white crystalline powder, which is highly soluble in water and organic compounds. Industrially, hexamine is produced by the reaction between ammonia and formaldehyde.

It is available in the two forms, namely un-stabilized (99%) and stabilized (95% to 98%). Each of these forms has a separate set of application areas; for instance, un-stabilized hexamine is used in coating and adhesive and sealant applications whereas stabilized hexamine is used as a chemical intermediate in the process industry.

Hexamine finds use in a wide range of applications; for example, as as a curing agent for resins and plastics, a catalyst for aminoplasts and a foaming agent and a promoter for rubber vulcanization (accelerator H), an anti-shrinking agent for textiles, and for organic synthesis to produce chloramphenicol, among others. Moreover, hexamine is also used as a fuel tablet and in manufacturing of explosive materials in military and defense sectors.

The global hexamine market is driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical, textile and polymer, among others. In the agrochemical sector, the increasing demand for agrochemicals such as herbicides, fungicides and insecticides is expected to drive the demand for hexamine as it is a key raw material in the production of agrochemicals. Thus, the growing demand for agrochemicals around the globe is in turn expected to drive the hexamine market.

Rapid growth of textile, pharmaceutical and rubber industries around the globe is expected to provide impetus for the growth of the hexamine market. Increasing demand for hexamine as an antioxidant and modifier in several industries is also projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, stringent government regulations in developed regions regarding the use of hexamine may hamper the growth of the market to some extent. Along with this, in several countries, antidumping duty has been levied on hexamine, which eventually negatively impact the hexamine market.

