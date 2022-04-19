The Zinc Pyrithione Market to witness disruptive progression between 2029 and 2029

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Introduction

Zinc Pyrithione (ZPT) is also known as Zinc Omadine or Bis [(2- pyridyl-1-oxo)-thio] zinc, is a complex coordination of zinc element. It is used as a preservative in rinse off products excluding oral hygiene products, with a small amount of concentration i.e. 0.5%-1%. It has capabilities to remove the dandruff, and it also acts as an anti-virus in personal care products such as anti-dandruff shampoos, lotions, seborrhoeic dermatitis, among others. Furthermore, Zinc Pyrithione is used in pharmaceutical and medical applications for treatment related to dermatitis, seborrheic, etc. Zinc Pyrithione is also used as a food preservative in food & beverages industries. The corrosion of zinc pyrithione is very slow in presence of sunlight due to which it is widely consume by paint and coatings manufacturing industry.In addition to zinc pyrithione is also used as antibacterial treatment for household sponges. Furthermore being low soluble in water, due to which zinc pyrithione is also used in paint industry and other adhesive products as an antimicrobial agent because zinc pyrithione provide protection from algae.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Dynamics

The zinc pyrithione market growth is expected to be leveraged owing to its demand from the target end use industries. The use of antibacterial coating in several applications such as food and beverages, textile and paints & coating industries for anti-bacterial activities is considered as a primary reason driving the growth of zinc Pyrithione.

Furthermore, the growth and augmented demand of personal care products is another crucial factor which has been considered boost the growth of global zinc pyrithione market. The cosmetics industry has developed due to increasing procurement of the related products across the world.

The manufacturing of grooming products such as soap and shower segment as well as disinfectants and anti-septic products is expected to imbibe profound quantities of key ingredients including Zinc Pyrithione which is thus anticipated to grow at a substantial rate of its consumption resulting in augmented market size.

The zinc pyrithione market growth is also expected to gain further traction owing to demand from several other materials such as adhesives, carpet backing, cables, and foam stuffing for cushions, wire insulation and other coverings, etc. as a preservative.

However, the strict regulatory rules mandated by the government on the production of zinc pyrithione may restrain the market growth to an extent for its hazardous effects on ecosystem and living organisms on direct exposure. Also, the fluctuation in the price of raw material for production may affect the consumption of pyrithione with end users opting for substitute ingredients.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Segmentation

On the basis of grade Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade On the basis of application Personal care products

Paint and Coatings

Pharmaceutical

Biocides

Others

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Asia Pacific regions hold the prominent share of Zinc Pyrithione owing to the rapid growth of end use industries such as personal care industry, paints and coatings. In Asia Pacific region countries such as China is the leading market of personal care industry while India holds a significant share of consumption of the personal care products.

Another prominent example of market growth for zinc pyrithione in Asia is that of the beauty and personal care industry in South Korea which is anticipated to grow in the forthcoming years in a significant manner. Europe is another major region after in the global market to demand of zinc pyrithione from the established manufacturing base of personal care products in the region.

The Middle East & Africa shows the moderate growth in the market of zinc pyrithione due to the presence of sizeable cluster of manufacturers in the region.

Zinc Pyrithione Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in the market of Zinc Pyrithione are as follows:-

Lonza

Kumar Organic Products Limited

Vivimed

Kolon Life Science

SANITIZED AG

Salicylates and Chemicals

Chugoku Kogyo

Shivam Industries

Zhejiang Regen Chemical

Binhai Minghong Fine Chemical

Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical

Taicang liyuan chemical

Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Shandong Ailitong New Materials

Zhejiang Hongbo Chemical

