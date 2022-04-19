The Digital Retinal Cameras Market to Scintillate Based On Digitization

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The Digital Retinal Cameras Market taught to grow sporadically shortly. With improvement in machine-powered analytics, the healthcare vertical is bound to substantiate therein. Machine learning does make caregivers able of putting data to use, thereby enhancing patients’ outcomes along with overall efficiency. This would be the trend in the healthcare vertical going forward.

Digital Retinal Cameras are devices which are used to capture images of the internal surface of the eye. Many of the digital retinal cameras have features like angiography imaging, angle variations, red-free and high-grade LCD monitors system with easy to use features. These devices also have Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) compatibility and EMR interfacing which enables to send these images to specialists at other location for consulting purpose.

Digital retinal cameras provide a magnified view of the retina which is essential for the identification of various types of eye diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma and retinal detachment.

Digital retinal cameras market is driven by various factors, including the aging population, increasing incidence and prevalence of eye related diseases. Technological advancements of these devices, development of hand held devices for detecting glaucoma and macular degeneration, speedy market approvals of these devices will be factors responsible to boost the market growth.

Supportive government regulations for medical devices, increasing awareness among people about eye care and increasing research and development activities by companies are also some of the factors expected to drive the growth of digital retinal cameras market.

Digital Retinal Cameras Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the product type Hybrid Cameras

Mydriatic Cameras Tabletop Handheld

Non Mydriatic Cameras Tabletop Handheld

Retinopathy of Prematurity Cameras On the basis of end user Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Optometrist & Ophthalmic Offices

Digital retinal cameras market is expected to show significant growth owning to the factors like increasing incidence & prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and technological advancements. Non mydriatic digital retinal cameras segment is expected to dominate the market as it enables the practitioner to view the retinal anatomy in detail and provides enhanced diagnosis and management of eye.

Hybrid digital retinal cameras segment is expected to be fastest growing due to the availability of a combination of technologies in a single device. Introduction of highly advanced cameras from leading players will be one of the major factors for the growth of global digital retinal cameras market.

Hand held digital retinal cameras are anticipated to have a healthy growth especially in developing and low income countries owing to the factors like easy to use, portable and low prices. The optometrist and ophthalmic offices sector expected to lead the global digital retinal cameras market due to the high preference for optometrists for primary eye care and increase in the number of specialty clinics.

Geographically, the global digital retinal cameras market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America market is expected to account for the maximum revenue share in global digital retinal cameras market followed by which is Europe.

High incidence of diabetic retinopathy, local presence of key players, availability of expert services, and better reimbursement policies are the key factors responsible for the dominance of this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to be fastest growing market for digital retinal cameras because of the large population and growing demand for eye care services, Increasing healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, shortage of ophthalmologists and growing medical tourism.

Some of the key participants in global digital retinal cameras market are Optovue, Inc, Topcon Corporation, Nidek Co., Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Canon, Inc., CenterVue S.p.A., Kowa Company Ltd. and Optomed Oy Ltd. These companies are focusing on R&D to develop advanced and potable digital retinal cameras.

