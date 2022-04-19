The Liquid Eggs Market To Integrate Inquisition With Innovation

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

As per detailed industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global liquid eggs market is set to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach a valuation of US$ 5.7 Bn by 2031. Food safety issues have become a major concern across the world. Consumers have made food safety as one of the key factors while buying food products. Eggs have become a major part of the food safety debate as they may carry salmonella bacteria, which is a cause of food poisoning. Although cooking kills bacteria, the possibility of cross-contamination remains high. Liquid eggs are increasingly becoming popular among consumers. The pasteurization process kills the dangerous microbial life and enhances the safety of foods. Since liquid eggs have become a more safe egg product for consumers, demand for this product is expected to increase in the future.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, which has led to a reduction in fat and cholesterol in their diets. Liquid egg white concentration consists primarily of water and has a high protein level. Increasing demand has positively impacted the liquid egg products market, and manufacturers are focused on developing a wide range of products that meets consumer’s needs.

The Happy Egg Co, an egg manufacturer from the U.K., launched liquid egg mayo and liquid egg white. The company has just entered the liquid egg segment.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for liquid eggs in the Middle East and Africa, Oceania, and Europe is expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.8%, 4.7% and 3.9% respectively, during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

North America and Europe accounts for a major market value share.

Utilization of liquid eggs in pharmaceuticals was valued at US$ 162.1 Mn in 2021.

Based on distribution channel, sales of liquid eggs through the business to consumer segment is growing at a CAGR of 3.9%.

Demand for liquid eggs was affected negatively during COVID-19, as hotels, restaurants, and cafeterias (HoReCa) closed due to global lockdowns. However, consumers are opting for natural and nutritious food products in their diets, which will lead to increase in the demand for liquid eggs in the future.

Competitive Landscape

Major producers of liquid eggs are adopting strategies such as strengthening distribution networks and increasing their investments in the expansion of production facilities. Manufacturers are focused on offering a wide range of liquid egg products and also improving the quality of their products.

In 2020, Eggland’s Best, LLC agreed for a partnership with Michael Foods, Inc. According to the agreement, Michael Foods, Inc. will produce Eggland’s Best 100% liquid egg products for the retail, foodservice, and food manufacturing markets.

In 2018, Ovostar Union NV launched a new range of liquid egg products in consumer packaging. Fresh eggs, which are broken, pasteurized, and mixed, were packed into conventional packets or bottles of 1kg.

