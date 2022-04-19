The Alpha Amylase Market To Grow Beyond The Odds Of Mediocrity

Enzymes are been increasingly used in the dietary supplement industry as they help promote general health along with improving the digestive process. Alpha amylase plays a major role in the body to break down ordinary food into substances that help support healthy life, while nourishing the body. Digestive enzyme supplements such as alpha amylase supplements provide support for the naturally occurring endogenous enzymes in the body. Food enzymes such as alpha amylase are known to possess different health benefits, such as improved digestion and immune health. Alpha amylase acts as a catalyst, but in nature, it is natural protein, which provides numerous health benefits to the human body. Hence, the rising health and wellness trend among customers will prove to be beneficial for the growth of the alpha amylase market, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period of 2020–2030, with expected significant value CAGR of 6% for the alpha amylase market.

Key Takeaways from Alpha Amylase Market Study

The market value for the food & beverage industry is expected to witness 1.9X growth over the forecast period, and would reach a market value of US$ 1.2 Bn by the end of 2030 , owing to increased application of alpha amylase as a health beneficial ingredient for various applications.

growth over the forecast period, and would reach a market value of by the end of , owing to increased application of alpha amylase as a health beneficial ingredient for various applications. Owing to easy availability and higher production volume, the powder form of alpha amylase holds a prominent market value share of around 78% in the global alpha amylase market.

By source, the bacteria segment is anticipated to have the highest market value share in 2020 , which equals to more than the total share of fungi and plants together. Major contributing factor is that, bacteria are cultured in large quantities in a short span of time, which helps enhance enzyme production.

, which equals to more than the total share of fungi and plants together. Major contributing factor is that, bacteria are cultured in large quantities in a short span of time, which helps enhance enzyme production. With the spread of COVID-19 , the alpha amylase market is expected to experience positive sales, owing to increased demand for immunity-supporting ingredients in the food & beverage as well as pharmaceutical industry.

, the alpha amylase market is expected to experience positive sales, owing to increased demand for immunity-supporting ingredients in the food & beverage as well as pharmaceutical industry. Bakery, a sub-segment of food and beverages, is projected to exhibit higher value CAGR of more than 7% in the global alpha amylase market. Major contributing factor is the properties of alpha amylase that enhance the shelf life of bakery products, along with also improving baking volume.

Global Alpha Amylase Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the global alpha amylase market space are carrying out various expansion strategies by increasing their production capacity to serve the increased customer base and increase their market presence.

In 2018, Jiangsu Boyang BioProducts Co., Ltd. inaugurated a new food-grade enzyme production site, which has an annual capacity of 30,000 tons.

In addition, key players in the global alpha amylase landscape are focusing on launching new application-specific products to attract more customers and increase their revenue.

In the year 2019 , AB Enzymes introduced the brand VERON MAXIMA for increasing its product offerings in the bakery industry. This brand provides solutions with unique characteristics for a long-lasting and complete freshness experience with bacterial alpha amylase for textural modification of crumbs.

, AB Enzymes introduced the brand VERON MAXIMA for increasing its product offerings in the bakery industry. This brand provides solutions with unique characteristics for a long-lasting and complete freshness experience with bacterial alpha amylase for textural modification of crumbs. GNC Holding, Inc provides GNC’s Super Digestive Enzymes with ingredients such as alpha amylase, protease, lipase for promoting protein, and carbohydrate and fat digestion for digestive health.

