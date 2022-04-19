The Calf Milk Replacer Market To Ride On The Curve Of Innovation

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Calf milk replacers are emerging beneficial for calf nutrition in the livestock industry, owing to their nutritional composition, which is needed for the healthy growth of calves. Moreover, demand for calf nutrition is also witnessing an unexpected rise, as pre-weaning health concerns of calves are growing among livestock producers. Additionally, these replacers are easy and convenient to feed calves as compared to whole milk, which is also a potential growth factor for the calf milk replacer market.

Accurate ratio formulation, improved feed operating procedures, and execution of phase feeding processes are some of the factors included in precision nutrition techniques. Shift of customers toward healthier feed formulation systems is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the calf milk replacer market.

For instance, a majority of livestock rearers in the U.K. have opted to make use of a diet of calf milk replacers as an alternative for whole milk-based diets, to reduce the risk of disease transfer from parent livestock.

Hence, the calf milk replacer market is expected to exhibit a significant value CAGR of over 5% over the forecasted period of 2020 to 2030.

Dairy-based milk replacers are projected to witness a steady value CAGR of 5% during the forecast period in the global calf milk replacer market, with expected 1.7X growth. This is due to high consumer preference for dairy-derived proteins and fats among the ingredients in calf milk replacers.

during the forecast period in the global calf milk replacer market, with expected growth. This is due to high consumer preference for dairy-derived proteins and fats among the ingredients in calf milk replacers. Owing to their low cost and easy availability, non-medicated calf milk replacers will dominate with a market value share of more than 86% in 2020 .

in . By form, the powder segment will exhibit the highest market value share of 95% in 2020 , with expected 1.6X value growth. This is attributable to the larger shelf life of calf milk replacer powder and convenience of its usage.

in , with expected 1.6X value growth. This is attributable to the larger shelf life of calf milk replacer powder and convenience of its usage. East Asia is expected to exhibit the highest incremental opportunity, globally, over the forecast period, owing to the growing dairy-industry across various countries in this region.

The COVID-19 outbreak has created an anxious situation among animal nutrition manufacturers, but due to steady demand from the animal nutrition sector, the calf milk replacer market has is facing minimal impact.

Global Calf Milk Replacer Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global calf milk replacer market are adopting strategies such as offering value-added products for the health and welfare of calves. Key players such as Cargill and Land O’Lakes, Inc. are strategizing toward innovative offering of calf milk replacers.

For instance, Cargill, Incorporated designed calf milk replacers with 22.5% protein and 20% edible grade fat to support the overall health of calves during the critical first few weeks of life.

In addition, key players in the global calf milk replacer landscape are focusing the acquisition strategy for increasing their global presence and market share.

In the year 2019, Archer Daniels Midland Company completed the acquisition of Neovia, a French animal nutrition business, to expand in the fast-growing animal nutrition sector.

