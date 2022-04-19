Laminated Glass Market to Witness Significant Incremental Opportunity During 2016 – 2026

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing awareness with respect to the benefits of glasses and its usage in construction and building including benefits and advantages such as security, safety and energy savings is likely to drive the laminated glass market in the forecast period. Product innovations and differentiation with regards to improved features and appearances together with introduction of low-e and smart glasses in the market is expected to further push the demand in the laminated glass market globally. Along with the growing concerns over safety and security, laminated glasses have become an important and vital part which allows applications in meeting exact requirements, in turn raising the demand for it and consecutively growing the global laminated glass market.

The chemicals and materials vertical is slated to witness emphasis shifting towards new-fangled value streams as well as applications driving it. One amongst them would be feedstock volatility, which is bound to influence the export competitiveness throughout. Plus, decarbonisation is making inroads, wherein renewable and recycled feedstock-based polymers are inevitable with regards to product offerings.

Laminated Glass Market: Drivers & Restraints

The growing need of advanced glass products for specialized applications, strong market demand from emerging regions, and surge in demand for laminated glass from end use markets such as healthcare, telecom, electronics and aerospace, among others are growing the demand in global laminated glass market. The demand from construction industry for flat and laminated glasses is growing exponentially and is one of the biggest driver for the increasing demand of the laminated glass and global laminated glass market dispersion. In addition, the growing trend of replacing the cement, brick and granite building exteriors worldwide coupled with continuing growth in automotive sales in the different regions, is boosting demand for laminated glass, globally and facilitating laminated glass market growth.

In automotive industry, growing demand for larger-sized windshields and rising popularity of sunroofs in many vehicles are alluded as reasons for the rising demand for laminated glasses. Despite of being robust and reliable source of safety and security the laminated glass suffers from some challenges such as cost requirements such as manufacturing cost and energy cost owing to several layers of materials required in the manufacturing process, which is likely to restrain the global laminated glass market from growing.

Laminated Glass Market: Segmentation

By material type

Polymer-based

Poly Vinyl Butyral (PVB) Laminated Glass

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) Laminated Glass

Polyurethane (PU) Laminated Glass

Resin-based

Cast in Place (CIP) Laminated Glass

By application

Automobile Windshields

Bank Security and ATM Booths

Gas Stations

Jewellery Shops

Residential Buildings

Other applications

By application

Financial Services

Automotive

Construction

Others Sectors

Laminated Glass Market: Regional Outlook

The global laminated glass market is projected to register a favourable growth for the forecast period, 2015?2025. APAC is projected to withstand its control on the global laminated glass market. The region is anticipated to uphold its dominance in the global laminated glass market due to consistently growing demand for these glasses from developing economies such as China and India. North American and Europe is expected to follow the Asia market in terms of growth in global laminated glass market.

Laminated Glass Market: Key Players

Some of the key market participants in global laminated glass market are NSG Group, Asahi Glass Company, Guardian Industries, Cardinal Glass, Oldcastle Inc., AJJ Group, FUSO GLASS, and Saint-Gobain among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

