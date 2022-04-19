Demand For Indoor Utility Mats To Grew 7.3% To Reach Us$ 4.2 Bn By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Newly-released data on the door mats market reveals that global demand for door mats enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.5% reach US$ 6.9 Bn in 2021. Demand for indoor utility mats grew 7.3% to reach US$ 4.2 Bn, while that for anti-fatigue door mats was up 8.2% to reach US$ 932.6 Mn in 2021.

The major players in the global Door Mats market are: The 3M Company, Shaw Industries, Cintas, TechTrac LLC, NoTrax, Orental Weavers, Eagle Mat and Floor Products, Liberty Industries, Inc., Checkers Safety Group, SJF Material Handling Inc. and Melmat Inc.

The door mats market can be segmented on the basis of utility, product type, diagonal length, material, end-use and sales channel.

On the basis of utility, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Indoor

Outdoor

On the basis of product type, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Scraper

Decorative

Anti-Fatigue

Drainage

Others

On the basis of diagonal length, the door mats market can be segmented as:

< 54 cm

(54 – 72) cm

(72 – 87) cm

(87 – 108) cm

(108 – 150) cm

> 150 cm

On the basis of material, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Rubber

Nylon

Polypropylene

Coir

Cotton

Microfiber

Others

On the basis of end use, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Household

Commercial

Industrial

On the basis of sales channel, the door mats market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC countries

This study especially analyzes the impact of the Covid-19 epidemic on the Door Mats, covering supply chain analysis, assessing the impact on the growth rate of the Door Mats market size in several scenarios and the actions to be taken by Door Mats’s businesses in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The objective of the studies:

– To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Door Mats Market.

-Provide information on factors affecting the growth of the market. To analyze the Door Mats Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Gate Five force analysis, etc.

-Provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments for four major geographies and their countries – North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

-Provide country level market analysis relative to current market size and future prospects.

– To provide country level market analysis for the segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

-Provide a strategic profile of the major market players, by deeply analyzing their core competencies and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Door Mats Market.

