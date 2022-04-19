Kids Footwear Market Is Likely To Register Double Digit CAGR During 2017 To 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Prominent Key players of the Kids Footwear Market survey report

Some of the key players in the kids’ footwear market are: BabyHug, D’Chica, Magic Needles, Morison’s Baby Dreams, Kidlings, Crocs, Barbie, Gini & Jony Ltd, Bata Shoes, Nilson Group, Kavyee Footwear, XO Footwear, Aqualite Footwear Pvt Ltd, Adidas AG and Nike Inc.

Kids’ Footwear Market Segmentation

The kids’ footwear market can be segmented on the basis of type, material, user type and sales channel.

On the basis of type, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Casual Shoes

Boots

Flip Flops

Rain Boots

Mojaris

Others

On the basis of material, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Leather

Textile Cotton Polyester Wool Nylon

Synthetic Leather

Rubber

Foam

On the basis of user type, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Babies

Toddler

Young Kids

On the basis of sales channel, the kids’ footwear market can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Footwear Stores

Convenient Stores

Online Third Party Company Website

Others

