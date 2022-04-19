Fetal Health Testing Instruments Market 2022 Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2031

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ —

Fetal Health Testing Instruments Market 2022

The Fetal Health Testing Instruments Market is expected to witness a strong In Upcoming Years. The ongoing trend speaks of digital transformation. In other words, it’s about the provision of digital solutions being tabled all across. The big thing is that the key stakeholders can’t afford to keep digital technology in a silo. Unification is the need of the hour so that anytime-anywhere access is possible. The enterprise is slated to move with the same mindset in the forecast period.

Fetal health testing instruments is a set of medical devices used to check the health conditions of a fetus. Health conditions include fetus movement, heart rate, maternal contractions, and overall fetal growth. Fetal health testing instruments check whether pre-term labor medicines are affecting the baby or not.

Fetal health testing instruments are used in tests such as the contraction stress test, biophysical profile, and non-stress test that includes the combination of an ultrasound and non-stress test. Pushing or contractions during the second stage of labor may also affect the fetus heart rate.

In these conditions, fetal health testing instruments play a very important role to overcome the complications. These factors increase the market growth of fetal health testing instruments. From the past few years, the demand for fetal health testing instruments has increased significantly, owing to the increasing need and demand to reduce stillbirths.

According to the WHO, in 2015, there were around 2.6 Mn stillbirths. Out of these, more than 30% deaths per day. The majority of these deaths are observed in developing countries. However, with the introduction of different fetal screening & testing procedures and fetal health testing instruments, the number of stillbirths has declined.

In addition, active government and non-government initiatives for improving fetal and maternal health have raised the demand for fetal health testing instruments worldwide.

An increasing number of pre-term births, post-term pregnancy, maternal infections & disorders, premature delivery cases, and multiple pregnancies are some of the reasons for the growth of fetal health testing instruments market. Increase in pre-term births incidence is one of the primary factors responsible for fetal health testing instruments market.

Normally, pre-mature babies have many complications because of early birth before completing overall development inside the womb. The medical difficulties of pre-term birth can be easily diagnosed with fetal health testing instruments.

The fetal health testing instruments reduce the possibility of newborn deaths caused by complications and reduce the probability of disabilities such as visual or hearing problems. These factors are contributing to the growth of fetal health testing instruments market. However, lack of awareness and negligence of complication at an early stage may hamper the market growth of fetal health testing instruments.

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Ultrasound

Doppler Imaging

Electronic Fetal Monitoring (EFM)

Intrauterine Pressure Catheter (IUPC)

Fetal Doppler

Telemetry Solutions

Fetal Electrodes

by Method

Invasive

Non-Invasive

by End User

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific excluding China

China

Middle East & Africa

Fetal health testing instruments are considered to be the fastest growing market. Evolutions and screening with fetal health testing instruments provide information about the health of baby and mother. The complications can only be overcome if evaluation and screening did properly at an early stage. Lack of expertise may lead to a false result and may increase the complications for baby and mother. This may hamper the fetal health testing instruments market.

For considering complications in procedures, an individual should always consult a broad certified gynecologist and obstetrician. However, rising investment by government and companies for the development of novel products and new features for fetal health testing instruments may boost the growth of fetal health testing instruments market. This step increases the company’s working efficiency and strengthens its product portfolio.

On the basis of geography, the global fetal health testing instruments market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. The North America fetal health testing instruments market is expected to show maximum market share in the global market, followed by Europe, due to increased high healthcare spending and advanced infrastructure. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing population and high birth rate.

However, the market for fetal health testing instruments in Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa regions are estimated to show a slow growth over the forecast period due to low healthcare facilities and lack of awareness.

Examples of some of the key players present in the global fetal health testing instruments market are Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Progetti srl, Sunray Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd, Promed Group Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Laerdal Medical., Informa Life Sciences, GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co., ltd, Natus Medical Incorporated., CooperSurgical Inc. and others.

