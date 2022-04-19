a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market To Benefit From Fast-Paced Technological Advancements During Forecast Period : FactMR

Rockville, United States , 2022-Apr-19 — /EPR Network/ — High productivity ensured by digital a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors over analogue ones is encouraging medical professionals to switch to these novel devices. Governments and central authorities, especially in the U.S., are cutting down on reimbursements in analogue x-ray and computed radiography systems by 20%, thereby inadvertently increasing the adoption of digital radiography systems.

On the back of long-term payback opportunities offered for advanced detectors in tandem with better reimbursement plans, doctors and surgeons are turning more receptive towards these detectors. A recent report published by Fact.MR recalibrates the impact of significant dynamics, and estimates that, the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market would witness a growth of 5.3% in 2020 over 2019.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4363

Key Highlights of a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Study

The advent of complementary-symmetry metal-oxide semiconductor detector technology with relatively high resolution and reduced image-processing time could deter opportunities for players in the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market.

Wireless technology is turning into a unique selling proposition for the development of a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors, which enhances the portability of these systems, and, in turn, increases adoptability. Limitations associated with standalone detectors, such as space constraints and maintenance concerns, would offer ground to the high adoption of portable detectors.

The application of a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors in dentistry is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, owing to rapid rise in the number of dental care centres and increasing consciousness among individuals regarding dental health.

Japan is projected to witness the highest growth rate tantamount to 6% during the forecast period, which will remain fuelled by regulatory norms expressing concerns regarding the high exposure of patients to radiation. However, Asia Pacific is a price-sensitive region, which entails that, CR detectors will not go obsolete, but the popularity of retrofitted systems will increase during the forecast period.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4363

A market research consultant at Fact.MR infers, “Though revenue generated by new digital x-ray systems remains unmatched, retrofitted digital x-ray systems complete the dual quest of medical professionals for cost-efficiency and high performance. In future, retrofitted digital x-rays will remain the gold standard systems for clinicians and surgeons to leverage the early slice of novel technology at affordable prices.”

Leading Players Resort to Organic Growth Strategies to Maintain Market Position

Competition in the consolidated a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market narrows down to product innovation. Leading players in the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market, accounting for 65% share, uphold their market position through enriching product portfolios and strengthening distribution networks. Varex Imaging Corporation (holding 24% market share) boasts over 30 products in the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors category, and further strives to grow organically in the market through the introduction of advanced and novel image-processing solutions.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation takes into account price sensitivity in tandem with high RoI potential of the Asia Pacific market, and leads the regional market through a competitive pricing strategy. Players in the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors also actively partake in conferences and exhibitions, such as the China International Medical Equipment Fair (CMEF), to strengthen their brand presence.

Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4363

Find More Valuable Insights on a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2019), and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2026. The study divulges compelling insights on the a-Si x-ray flat panel detectors market on the basis of system (retrofit digital x-ray systems and new digital x-ray systems), modality (fixed/standalone and portable), and application (cardiovascular, dentistry, oncology, orthopaedics, and others), across five major regions.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298409/fixed-automotive-brake-caliper-holds-more-than-55-share-in-automotive-brake-caliper-sales-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com