Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Is Expected To Reach A Value Of Approximately $1,294.89 Million By 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The surgical instrument tracking market continues to be driven by the increasing level of automation in the healthcare industry . The rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India is expected to impact the market growth during the forecast period (2020-2030).

For more information on enhancing your product space, request a sample here. https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4835

The quality of health care provided to patients is changing and is expected to improve as more and more surgeons today are well supported with better information about their patients and the indications currently in use. In the present scenario, developed countries are leading the way in providing high-quality health care. Additionally, the Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems market is expected to benefit from the formation of a structured risk-based regulatory framework for healthcare IT initiatives.

However, the Covid-19 outbreak has impacted the global healthcare industry’s demand for automation as a result of nationwide lockdowns and production shutdowns. The impact was also evident in the surgical instrument tracking market.

Request a methodology here to get critical insight into this market – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4835

Additionally, a second wave of corona cases in recovery areas is set to disrupt the market during the forecast period. In China, for example, the second wave has created a different hotpot, and a similar trend is expected to be witnessed in other regions.

Highlights of the Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Market Study:

Surgical Instrument Tracking Software is estimated to account for 57.7% of the market revenue in 2020 and is projected to lose 230 BPS in market share by 2030 over 2020.

In terms of technology, RFID-based surgical instrument tracking systems still remain highly preferred and are expected to account for $90 million in the market by 2020.

The sales value of RFID-based systems, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% by 2030, is projected to reach $483 million by 2030.

The demand for barcode scanning-based surgical instrument tracking is projected to reach $252.7 million by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period.

Buy now for in-depth competitive analysis – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4835/S

The end user, Hospital Operation Theater, is projected to grow 5.4x over the forecast period, while adoption of ambulatory surgical centers is projected to grow 4.7x by 2030.

The use of surgical instrument tracking systems in hospital sterilization processing departments (SPDs) is estimated to account for 23.1% of market revenue by the end of 2020.

Adoption of office-based specialty clinics is expected to increase 5.2-fold over the forecast period.

“Surgical instrument tracking systems allow for unique identification of each instrument and better inventory management. The benefits of the system affect the surgeon preparing for surgery and the entire healthcare system,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Contact our analysts here for comprehensive insight into this market adoption. https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4835

Key players to focus on product innovation and acquisitions

Key players in the Surgical Instrument Tracking market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Infor, Cantel Medical Corporation (MEDIVATORS Inc.), Steris Plc, Getinge AB, and Intelligent InSites, Inc. The main players are regional and global markets. These players are also focusing on product innovation and new company acquisitions to meet the growing demand for compatibility with related application usage.

For more information – https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=941189

About Us:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Its coverage is broad, ranging from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. We have sales offices in the USA and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, UAE. Contact us about your goals and we will become your competent research partner.

contact:

4-1-1 Nakano,

9F Nakano

Sunplaza Tokyo, 164-8512

Japan

Phone: +1 (888) 863-5616