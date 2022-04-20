Global Selective Catalytic Reduction Catalyst Market Is Set To Create Absolute Opportunity Worth US$ 2,258 Mn By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Advanced active emission control technology and efficacy to react with nitrogen oxide (NOx) to convert pollutants into nitrogen, water, and tiny amounts of CO2 have increased the demand for selective catalytic reduction (SCR) catalyst technology. The scenario is projected to continue during the forecast period (2020 to 2030), owing to increased demand for SCR catalysts for diesel engines. Diesel engine vehicles have gained significant traction in recent years, and in order to reduce the large amounts of NOx and diesel particulate matter, the SCR catalyst market is set to expand at a decent pace during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR research, the global selective catalytic reduction catalyst market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period, and reach a valuation of more than US$ 4 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from SCR Catalyst Market Study

Stringent norms to limit emissions of (Nox) will positively impact the growth of the SCR catalyst market.

Due to the efficacy to maximize the operational flexibility of furnaces and with minimal or no gas reheat, SCR catalysts have become the ideal emission reducing technology in petroleum refineries.

On the basis of type, DeNox SCR catalyst technology has remained the primary choice among end users, and accounted for nearly three-fourth of the global selective catalytic reduction catalyst market share in 2019.

Power plants have remained largest consumers of SCR catalysts among all the applications, and are set to surpass a market valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of 2030.

Attributed to China’s huge coal power plant industry and renewable energy industry, East Asia has led the consumption of SCR catalysts, accounting for nearly one-third of the global market.

With import-export restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the procurement of raw material has become an issue, which is stunting the growth of the SCR catalyst market.

SCR catalyst Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the selective catalytic reduction catalyst market on the basis of type, application, and region.

Type

DeNOx

DeSOx

Others

Application

Power Plants

Cement Plants

Refinery Plants

Steel Plants

Other Applications

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Crucial insights in the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Market Basic overview of the ,Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) Catalyst Market stakeholders.

