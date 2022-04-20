The Water Turbines Market to do justice to innovation between 2017 and 2025

New York, United States, 2017-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Water turbines Market: Introduction

A turbine is a rotating mechanical device connected to a shaft, with attached blades, which can extracts energy from a fast flow of steam, water, air, gas, etc. and the extracted energy is used further for various applications. The turbines which is driven by water are known as water turbines or hydro turbines, which has numerous applications such as power generation, agriculture, marine applications, mechanical drives, etc. The basic principle of water turbines is the turbine transforms the kinetic energy created by water into mechanical energy. When water falls on the turbine’s blade, the force produced by the water makes the blades to rotate. The rotor of the turbine is connected to shaft of any other machine and generate energy, machines are selected according to the applications, for instance, electric generator for power generation. In this manner, one type of energy is converted into other type of energy.

Water turbines are classified into two categories, based on the design, working and applications, Impulse Water Turbines and Reactive Water Turbines. Impulse water turbines are used for changing the velocity of flow of water or water jet. The water jet imposes the water on the curved blades of turbine and changes the direction of flow. The change in motion of the water flow implies the force on the turbine blades and make them spin, and the generated energy is used for respected applications. Whereas, reaction water turbines does not required water jet, but its blades need larger volume of water and turns as water flows. It does not changes the direction of water, it simply rotates as the water flows with force on its blades.

Water turbines Industry: Market Dynamics

The Water turbines market is sturdily driven by numerous factors such as strict regulations regarding emission policy increasing awareness for new technologies for power generations at low cost, growing demand for energy at the global level, etc. Demand from Hydroelectric Power Generation Stations as well as Marine Industry is expected to drive the water turbines market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing durability, efficiency, long product life, less maintenance, and effective work are some factors which are driving the demand for the water turbines. However, some factors such as high cost of installing a dam, low product replacement rate, long incubation period, ecological concern linked with manufacturing of dams, can be considered as restraints to the market of water turbines. Furthermore, long start-up time, low efficiency when operating at futile speed, etc. are some more factors, which are restraining the demand for the water turbines. A most common trend is that emphasis on designing of efficient prototypes offering high torque at optimal input

Water turbines Market: Segmentation

Market segmentation of the Water turbines market on the basis of its application:

Power Generation

Agriculture

Marine application

Mechanical drives

Others

Market segmentation of the Water turbines market on the basis of its product type:

Impulse Water Turbines Pelton Wheel turbines Water Wheel turbines Jonval turbines Others

Reaction Water Turbines Francis turbines Tyson turbines Kaplan turbines Others



Water turbines Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific region occupies comparatively large market share, in terms of volume, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold approximately 40% of the overall market and will grow with comparatively high growth rate. China is leading the market of Asia-Pacific with almost half of the total market share holds by the region, owing to the increasing hydro power generation in the country. Similarly, Spain and France is estimated to holds the one-third share of the total market share of the Europe region and expected to grow at significant growth rate due to the numerous opportunities created by the regional market potential. However, Latin America and The Middle East and Africa, both the regions are expected to project a stagnant rate of growth over the period of forecast.

Water turbines Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the Water turbines market identified across the value chain are:

GE Renewable Energy,

Hydro-Québec,

Kirloskar Brothers Limited,

Obermeyer Hydro, Inc.,

MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.,

OSSBERGER GmbH + Co,

Canyon Industries, Inc.,

WWS wasserkraft GmbH & Co KG,

Voith GmbH,

Nautilus LLC,

Meggitt SA,

GENERAL ELECTRIC,

ANDRITZ, etc.

