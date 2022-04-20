The Automotive Electronic Stability Control Market to be into the positively transient mode between 2017 and 2025

New York, United States, 2017-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Electronic Stability Control Market: Introduction

Automotive Electronic stability control is a vital aspect of the safety system. These safety system are meant to sense the condition of vehicle and prevent the vehicle from accidents or minimize the effect of it. Automotive Electronic stability control are used to control the vehicle from skidding or losing control and reduce the danger of accidents. This system is used to allow the vehicle to maintain strong contact with the road. The system starts working when the driver starts losing control over the vehicle. The system applies brakes and makes the vehicle to stop at smaller distance and reduce the chances of accidents.

Automotive Electronic Stability Control Market: Dynamics

An Automotive Electronic stability control is largely effective and reduce the chances of errors and accidents while driving, where the errors are sole reason for accidents. In Europe and United States the government has made mandatory the use of Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in all new passenger cars.

In the coming years, the increasing demand for luxury cars in the regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India and Japan, is expected to drive the market. Sustainable growth in the electronic stability control system will largely depend upon upcoming legislations in various countries. The major factors driving the demand for Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) system are strict safety norms, increasing safety awareness, technological advancement, affordability as well as institutions such as the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) awarding safety ratings to cars based on safety performance.

Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) are mandatory in developed countries, while legislations in developing countries are rapidly catching up creating high growth opportunities. The increasing trend of reliability and dependency of the customers for the electronic components is becoming a major challenge in the Automotive electronic stability control market. The customers are highly dependent on the system and are losing focus while driving their vehicles on roads.

Automotive Electronic Stability Control Market: Segmentation

Based on vehicle type Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles Based on sales channel type OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Electronic Stability Control Market: Regional Outlook

Regarding geography, Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market has been categorized into seven key regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market is expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period due to high demand of system for avoiding major accidents which are very vital in the present generation.

In terms of regions, North America accounts for significant share for Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market, owing to the high growth and demand for smart packaging in the region as compared to other developed regions. In terms of developing region of Asia-Pacific, the growth of the Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market is significantly high and with comparatively high CAGR in forecast period owed to factors such as such as rapid economic development, globalization and increasing demand of the Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Automotive Electronic Stability Control Market: Key Players

Few players identified in Automotive Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market are:-

Robert Bosch GMBH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

Delphi Automotive Plc

Hitachi Ltd

Knorr-Bremse AG

Nissin Kogyo

