The next 10 years to be worth watching regarding noteworthy growth of the Automotive Hydraulic Brake Booster Market

The automotive hydraulic powered booster provides power assist for applying hydraulic brakes. A brake booster which is combined with a master cylinder forms an Automotive Hydraulic brake. The automotive hydraulic brake booster reduces the pedal effort required to apply brake as compared to non-power systems as it is powered by steering pumps or any other hydraulic source. The backup pump provides a secondary power of source to the automotive hydraulic brake booster, it uses power steering fluid pressure for brake assist. Disk brakes are preferred than drum brakes as disc brakes are capable of producing more stopping efforts than drum brakes and hence vehicles have disc brakes on the front and drum brakes in the rear and if the drum brakes are used on both the wheels, than the front shoe lining and drums have larger surface area. The automotive hydraulic brake booster is a closed system.

Companies: Continental Automotive GmbH,Robert Bosch Corporation,FTE automotive,AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.,Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.,Demco,TRW Automotive Holdings Corp.,Mando Corporation,Crown Automotive Sales Co. Inc.,CARDONE Industries

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automotive hydraulic brake booster Market Segmentation By vehicle type: Two Wheeler vehicles, Passenger vehicles, Light commercial vehicles, Heavy commercial vehicles; component type: Booster body, Booster piston, Piston return spring, Reaction mechanism, Control valve mechanism; On the basis of brake type: Drum Brake, Disc Brake; sales channels: OEM, Aftermarket

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

As the braking systems are becoming increasingly common in automobile the demand for automotive hydraulic brake boosters are increasing. A higher level of technologies and systems are being used in brake systems automotive hydraulic brake booster being one of it, in several European cars which has made more efficient braking systems. One of the driving factor is the increasing demand for vehicle production. The increasing regulations made by government in order to improve the vehicle safety has impacted the growth of global automotive hydraulic brake booster market.

The cost of automotive hydraulic brake booster are less compared to other electronic brake systems. The factor restraining the automotive hydraulic brake booster market is that the heat that is generated by the brake application is greater than the rate of heat dissipation as a result higher brake temperature occurs, if repeated stops are made, temperature becomes high enough to heat to damage the brake linings, brake fluids and brake drums, the factors that lead to heating of the automotive hydraulic brake booster are load on the vehicle, operator abuse, lack of adjustment of brakes, unbalanced braking and speed of the vehicle.

