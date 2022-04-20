The Liquid Sodium Silicate Market to grow on an impulsive note at a CAGR of 2% from 2022 and 2030

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global liquid sodium silicate market is driven by an ever-increasing demand for liquid sodium silicate in production of elastomers, detergents, and catalysts. Reactive silica is found in sodium silicate. There is also demand for its derivatives inclusive of zeolites, precipitated silica, and silica gels By application, the liquid sodium silicate market spans pulp and paper, detergents, elastomers, and catalysts.

The probable applications include agriculture, water treatment, mining, welding rods, ceramics, and cement. As of now, the bulk ships get transported through tanker, rail, or truck. Pumping or gravity are used for transferring large volumes. Moreover, liquid sodium silicates end up being expensive as they are shipped with atleast 50% water. These factors are likely to hamper the liquid sodium silicate market. As per PMR, the global liquid sodium silicate market will witness a CAGR oof 2% between 2022 and 2030.

Key Takeaways from the Liquid Sodium Silicate Market

By type, alkaline liquid sodium silicate is expected to hold a larger market share as compared to the neutral one.

The construction sector is expected to dominate the liquid sodium silicate market in the near future.

Cleaning compounds & detergents consume liquid sodium silicate in maximum quantity. Additionally, steady growth in the production of adhesives is expected to add to the revenue.

The Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share, with Europe and North America holding the second- and third-largest share. This could be attributed to the higher consumption on the part of cleaning compounds and detergents in the countries like India and China.

How is the liquid sodium silicate market structured?

The key players in the liquid sodium silicate market include OxyChem Corporation, Comfia Industries Pvt. Ltd., Glassven C.A., W.R. Grace & Company, PQ Corporation, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, and Kiran Global Chem Limited.

Another advantage posed by liquid sodium silicate market is that it forms a semi-solid colloidal solution that does act as coagulant. Raw and waste water could be treated with the coagulant. Also, as liquid sodium silicate market does away with zinc or phosphate. It instead goes on to form a microscopic film inside the pipe used for waste water treatment, which, in turn, does act as corrosion inhibitor preventing leaching regarding lead solders. At the same time, utmost care needs to be taken while handling liquid sodium silicate. Contact with eyes could result in corneal burns, irritation, and pain.

