The Global Isopropyl Acetate Market Is Slated To Expand At A Steady CAGR Of Around 5% Through 2031

Posted on 2022-04-20 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global isopropyl acetate market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% through 2031, backed by high demand from personal care and printing industries. Growing consumer demand for personal care products and improving hygiene standards have infused prominence to isopropyl acetate. Burgeoning demand is also being witnessed for isopropyl acetates to be used in printing inks and pharmaceutical applications across the globe. Increasing application along with innovation and advancements in providing exemplary applications has cultivated market penetration globally for isopropyl acetate.

In a recently published report by Fact.MR, insights regarding key factors fueling market growth have been offered for the next ten years. The report tracks trends in 20+ high-growth countries, with the regions of Asia, North America, and Europe leading the way. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been detailed in the report, with exhaustive insights into what the years ahead will offer.

Claim Sample Report For FREE – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=588

Key Companies Profiled

  • SEQENS SPS
  • DOW
  • EASTMAN Chemical Company
  • INEOS
  • Monument Chemical
  • Pidilite Industries Ltd.
  • Sankyo Chemical Co. LTD.
  • SHINKO ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD.

Enquire Before Buying here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=588

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

  • By Grade

    • >98%
    • <98%

  • By Function

    • Additives
    • Intermediates
    • Plasticizers
    • Stabilizers
    • Others

  • By Application

    • Automotive
      • OEM Coatings
      • Refinishes
      • Plastics
    • Architectural Coatings
    • Wood Coatings
    • Printing Inks
    • Packaging Components & Inks
    • Personal Care Ingredients
    • Pharmaceuticals
    • Cleaning Fluids
    • Perfumes & Fragrances
    • Others

Get Access to TOC Covering – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=588

For More Insight – http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/18/1623494/0/en/Hand-Dishwashing-Products-Gain-Upper-Hand-in-Market-despite-High-Demand-for-Dishwashers-says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution