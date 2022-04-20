Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

The global isopropyl acetate market is slated to expand at a steady CAGR of around 5% through 2031, backed by high demand from personal care and printing industries. Growing consumer demand for personal care products and improving hygiene standards have infused prominence to isopropyl acetate. Burgeoning demand is also being witnessed for isopropyl acetates to be used in printing inks and pharmaceutical applications across the globe. Increasing application along with innovation and advancements in providing exemplary applications has cultivated market penetration globally for isopropyl acetate.

In a recently published report by Fact.MR, insights regarding key factors fueling market growth have been offered for the next ten years. The report tracks trends in 20+ high-growth countries, with the regions of Asia, North America, and Europe leading the way. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been detailed in the report, with exhaustive insights into what the years ahead will offer.

Key Companies Profiled

SEQENS SPS

DOW

EASTMAN Chemical Company

INEOS

Monument Chemical

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Sankyo Chemical Co. LTD.

SHINKO ORGANIC CHEMICAL INDUSTRY LTD.

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

By Grade >98% <98%

By Function Additives Intermediates Plasticizers Stabilizers Others

By Application Automotive OEM Coatings Refinishes Plastics Architectural Coatings Wood Coatings Printing Inks Packaging Components & Inks Personal Care Ingredients Pharmaceuticals Cleaning Fluids Perfumes & Fragrances Others



