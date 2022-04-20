The Quest To Shine Digitally To Keep The Guacamole Market On The Toes

The global guacamole market is set to rise at a CAGR of around 7% through 2031, to be valued at US$ 2.3 Bn, with demand for organic guacamole rising faster across geographies. Rising awareness about environmentally stable cultivation practices and the need for natural and nutritious foods are steadily creating demand for organic-labeled foods. Guacamole is no exception to this, even though the market share is less as compared to conventional guacamole. Still, y-o-y growth indicates optimistic growth for organic guacamole. Guacamole can be utilized as a dip for chips, meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits, and can also be utilized as a salad dressing. The versatility that guacamole has to offer has enabled manufacturers to endorse their products as an easy-to-go food. As such, with growing demand for organically labeled foods, organic guacamole is anticipated to witness a value CAGR of more than 8% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The guacamole market in India and China is anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 9.3% and 8.6%, respectively, through 2031.

By flavor, unflavored/plain guacamole will witness a prominent market value share up to 70% by 2031. This is due to its low cost when compared to flavored guacamole.

North America and Latin America hold more than half the share of the global market, mainly on back of high consumption of avocado-based products in these regions.

In Asia Pacific, manufacturers are increasingly cresting new and regional dedicated flavors for guacamole due to the relevance of avocado as an aspirational lifestyle and increasing living standards in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Guacamole demand is expected to surge at a value CAGR of more than 6% in Europe and the U.S. over the forecast period.

Spain, Germany, France, Russia, and BENELUX hold significant shares for guacamole in Europe.

COVID-19 has had a low impact on the progress of the guacamole industry. Disruptions of supply chains were witnessed, but the market is expected to recover in the short-term.

Competitive Landscape

Guacamole manufacturers are focusing on increasing their market share by investing in research & development to develop new flavors to suit consumers’ changing taste preferences and also acquiring trending labels. Manufacturers are constantly making efforts to increase sales across various regions.

In July 2020, Westfalia Fruit Group launched two rootstocks after testing avocados in different infection pressure conditions, to sustain the fruit, which can further be utilized for making guacamole.

In 2020, Verfruco Foods Inc. invested in research &development of technology for cleaning and simplifying processing of avocados as a raw material for making guacamole.

Landec Corporation, which owns major guacamole brands Ortega and Cabo Fresh, is working on developing more products to keep pace with the demand for plant-based products.

