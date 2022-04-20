Scoliosis Management Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2028

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-20 — /EPR Network/ —

Scoliosis Management Market 2022

In the past few years, The primary focus of the report is on the status, demand, future opportunity, forecast period, and growth opportunity. Moreover, the survey report focuses on the development, manufacturing companies, key market, investors, and the cost capital. The objective of the study of Scoliosis Management Market gives a proper idea of the market present scenario so that each and every enterprise or manufacturer will not experience the issues that occur due to the lack of information.

Persistence Market Research delivers key insights on the global scoliosis management market in its upcoming outlook titled “Scoliosis Management Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2028”. In terms of value, the global scoliosis management market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which the report offers vital insights in detail. Rapidly growing demand for non-invasive treatments is expected to bolster overall growth of the scoliosis management market globally.

Company Profiles: Aspen Medical Products

DJO Global

Ottobock

Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics

Boston O&P

TRULIFE.

Bauerfeind AG

Spinal Technology Inc.

Fited

Wellinks, Inc.

Others.

Scoliosis Management Market: Introduction

Scoliosis is a spine disease in which the spine becomes S-shaped or C-shaped. It causes the body to look uneven from the shoulders, hips or waist. As the cause remains unknown it is called idiopathic scoliosis. The bend or the curvature can occur either in the left or the right side. Moreover, the degree of magnitude decides the treatment option for scoliosis. Exercises, braces and spinal fusion are the main treatments for scoliosis management. Generally, people suffering from scoliosis prefer using customized braces, as the treatment is less expensive as compared to surgery.

The customization of the braces depends on the degree of the curvature. Scoliosis affects the lumbar, thoracic and cervical regions and it can occur in infants, juveniles and adolescents. This disease occurs due to the degeneration of spinal discs because of arthritis, osteoporosis or due to hereditary conditions. If not treated on time, the degree of curvature progresses, which can lead to difficulty in breathing.

Scoliosis Management Market: Segmentation

The global scoliosis management market is segmented on the basis of product type, age group, distribution channel and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into Cervical Thoracic Lumbar Sacral Orthosis (CTLSO), Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) and Lumbosacral Orthosis (LSO). Thoracolumbosacral Orthosis (TLSO) product segment is expected to register an impressive CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. On the basis of age group the market is segmented into infantile, juvenile and adolescents.

The adolescent age group is expected to dominate the overall scoliosis management market throughout the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 3,494.9 Mn by 2028 in revenue over the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, the global scoliosis management market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online sales. In terms of distribution channel, the online sales segment is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

