Reciprocating Chiller Market Is Projected to be Resilient During 2031

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence firm- global demand for reciprocating chillers is anticipated to witness significant growth in 2021.

As the COVID-19-induced slowdown fades, the reciprocating chiller industry’s momentum will recover, as manufacturers emerge from a prolonged recession.

Historical data from 2016 to 2020 and estimates for 2021 to 2031 are included in the reciprocating chiller industry study report.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Reciprocating Chiller Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Reciprocating Chiller Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Reciprocating Chiller Market and its classification.

Key Segments

The global market for reciprocating chillers can be divided into cooling type, cooling capacity, configuration, and region. On the basis of cooling type, the global market for reciprocating chillers is classified as air-cooled chillers and water-cooled chillers. Water-cooled reciprocating chillers are usually used for higher cooling capacity applications.

These reciprocating chillers come in different capacities, from 150 – 200 tones and larger incremental steps such as 20, 25, 30, etc. A reciprocating chiller is usually configured in three ways – hermetic, semi-hermetic, and direct driver versions.

Hermetic sealed units are the most common reciprocating chiller configuration for small capacity requirements. Many reciprocating chiller manufacturers provide customized cooling solutions with desired customer requirements.

