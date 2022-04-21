Global Demand For Off-Highway Engine Is Expected To Surge Nearly 2x Across The Forthcoming Decade, Surging At A CAGR Of 6%| Fact.Mr Study

Off-Highway Engine Market By Engine Capacity (< 4 L, 4 L – 10 L, 10 L- 16 L), By Power Output (< 50 HP, 5 HP – 100 HP, 100 HP – 200 HP, 200 HP – 300 HP), By Fuel Type (Gasoline, Diesel), By Application Sector (Genset, Power Sports)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects the global market for off-highway engines to surpass US$ 8 Bn by 2021, expected to reach US$ 15.8 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. The market is expected to surge nearly 2x across the forthcoming decade, with agriculture emerging as the dominant application area, surging at a CAGR of 6%.

Prominent Key players of the Off-Highway Engine market survey report:

  • Cummins Inc.
  • Caterpillar Inc.
  • FPT Industrial S.p.A
  • John Deere
  • J C Bamford Excavators Ltd.
  • DEUTZ AG
  • Yanmar Co., Ltd.
  • Kubota Co.
  • AGCO Co.
  • Doosan Co.
  • Kohler Co.
  • Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Key Segments Covered

  • Engine Capacity

    • Off-Highway Engines < 4 L
    • Off-Highway Engines  from 4–10 L
    • Off-Highway Engines from 10–16 L
    • Off-Highway Engines from 16–22 L
    • Off-Highway Engines Above 22 L

  • Power Output

    • Off-Highway Engines < 50 HP
    • Off-Highway Engines from 50–100 HP
    • Off-Highway Engines from 100–200 HP
    • Off-Highway Engines from 200–300 HP
    • Off-Highway Engines Above 300 HP

  • Fuel Type

    • Gasoline Off-Highway Engines
    • Diesel Off-Highway Engines
    • Other Fuel Off-Highway Engines

  • Application

    • Off-Highway Engines for Construction Equipment
    • Off-Highway Engines for Agriculture Equipment
    • Off-Highway Engines for Marine Engines
    • Off-Highway Engines for Gensets
    • Off-Highway Engines for Industrial Trucks
    • Off-Highway Engines for Power Sports
    • Off-Highway Engines for Other Applications

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

