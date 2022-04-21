Fertilizer Fillers Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of Over 5% Over The Long-Term Forecast Period Of 2021 To 2031| Fact.Mr Study

Fertilizer Fillers Market By Filler Type (Macronutrients, Secondary Nutrient), By Mesh Size (5 to 10, 10 to 20, 20 to 50, 50 to 100), By Ingredient type (Sand, Lime Stone, Clay), By Function (Anticaking, Colorant, Defoamer)- Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

In FY 2021, fertilizer industries have started industrial operations in markets such as China, India and the U.S. to fill the demand-supply gap in the agricultural sector.

Assessing the market over the forecast period, demand is anticipated to grow at a slow pace in the short term (2020-2023), while in the medium term, it is expected to record moderate growth. Overall, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the long-term forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Fertilizer Fillers market survey report:

  • Imerys
  • Star Trace Private Limited
  • LKAB Minerals
  • Petelien & Sons
  • GLC minerals
  • E.Dillon
  • Rohrers
  • Tarmac Ltd and
  • Others

Key Market Segments Covered in Report

Filler Type

  • Micronutrients
  • Secondary Nutrients

Mesh Size

  • 5-10
  • 10-20
  • 20-50
  • 50-100
  • Above 100

Ingredient Type

  • Sand
  • Limestone
  • Clay
  • Others

Function

  • Anti-caking
  • Micronutrient Binders
  • Colorants
  • Defoamers
  • Dust Suppressants
  • Others

Application

  • Organic Fertilizers
  • Chemical Fertilizers

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

