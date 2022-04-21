High Visibility Products Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The High Visibility Products market revolves around designing, manufacturing and marketing of accessories and apparels that enhance the visibility of workers on site or in situations where they are at a potential risk of being struck by moving vehicles or equipment. High Visibility Products include vests and shirts, jackets, pants, coveralls, gloves and hats and accessories worn by workers that make them visible at night.

The design of High Visibility Products is controlled by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) standards and European regulations and standards listed by the national authorities. The global High Visibility Products market is moderately fragmented owing to the significant presence of few small and medium key market participants.

Research & development activities and investments by market participants for developing innovative materials to improve functioning and to bring the comfort level offered by products closer to the comfort level offered by actual apparels will drive the growth of the market. Product innovation is one of the major success factors in the High Visibility Products market for companies looking to gain penetration in market share.

The vendors are developing new designs and knitting technologies to manufacture High Visibility Products. The vendors are also focusing on the development of new materials through product innovation to gain a competitive advantage over competitors.

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Companies: 3M Company,Ansell,ASATEX,Bulwark,Honeywell International Inc.,Kermel,Lakeland Industries,Nasco Industries,National Safety Apparel,OccuNomix,True North Gear

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: High Visibility Products Market Segmented By product type such as Vests and shirts, Jackets, Pants, Coveralls, Gloves, Hats, Accessories with material such as Polyester, Modacrylic and FR Cotton

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

The market for high visibility apparel is set to rise markedly in the coming years. This rise will be as a consequence of a number of factors, such as strict regulations, increasing industrial base in developing countries and growing awareness. The High Visibility Products are also gaining traction among non-apparel items that include backpacks, shoes and equipment applications. The increasing level of awareness among end users has also extended their usage in non-industrial segments.

The recent advancements in wearable technology is becoming a key factor driving investments for the development of innovative products, such as washable high visibility garments with light emitting diodes (LEDs). For industrial usage, flame resistance and antistatic properties will be key features responsible for attracting consumers.

The comfort factor in High Visibility Products is steadily becoming a key factor driving the success of players operating in the market. These days, most of the end users demand High Visibility Products that are comfortable to wear alongside being compliant with performance standards and provide multiple functions.

As a result, the High Visibility Products market is witnessing an increase in the number of products that employ moisture wicking and breathability. These factors will compel manufacturers to emphasize on developing the comfort level and style of High Visibility Products which will include t-shirt styles and jogging pants in the coming years.

