On-Demand Healthcare To Be The New Thing In The Feed Yeast Market

New York , United States, 2022-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The global feed yeast market has witnessed substantial growth in the past few years and will continue to progress promisingly throughout the forecast period of 2019 – 2029. Projected to reach beyond US$ 1 Bn towards the end of 2029, the global feed yeast market will observe a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Probiotics with yeast-based ingredients are gaining rapid traction, as they help in vitamin production, management of toxins, effective digestion of fibers, and increase absorption of nutrients, especially in cattle. Yeast-based probiotics are also gaining popularity in the animal nutrition industry for use as an animal feed supplement.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/21124

Key Takeaways – Feed Yeast Market Study

Ruminants hold the largest share in the global feed yeast market among all segments by livestock, attributable to high use of feed yeast to boost gut health of cattle.

Live yeast is expected to hold the largest share in the global feed yeast market among all segments by product type, as it is among the key ingredients in animal feed for all species. Live yeast prevents decrease in rumen pH in ruminants and enhances the fiber digestion in equines.

The Middle East and Africa is expected to be a lucrative market for manufacturers in the feed yeast market, attributable to a 5% increase in animal feed production as compared to 2017.

Dry yeast is projected to be the most attractive segment in the feed yeast market, owing to increasing use of active dry yeast, coated active dry yeast, and brewer’s dry yeast in animal feed.

To connect with our sales representative@ sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Feed Yeast Market Competition Analysis

Stakeholders in the feed yeast market are adapting their market strategies as per the current trends in the market. Leading manufacturers are have adopted for strategies such as acquisitions, strategic collaborations, and global expansion. Additionally, these companies are also focusing on investments in research and development facilities to further provide tailored solutions for the feed yeast market.

In January 2019, Ohly, an animal yeast brand of ABF ingredients, launched Ohly-GO wall, a new yeast shell product produced from primary cultivated yeast by hydrolysis. This product provides Mannan Oligosaccharides (MOS) and b-glucans, and is one of the vital ingredients for animal feed.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/21124

Read More Trending “PMR Exclusive Article”

Global market Study on Seasonings and Spices: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/seasonings-spices-market.asp

Global Market Study on Hazelnut: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/hazelnut-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com