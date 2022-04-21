Gear Box Housing Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2017-2025

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Gear Box Housing Market: Introduction

Gearbox housing has a noteworthy impact on the running of a vehicle engine since it helps in the proper transmission of energy from engine components to the driven parts. It is a component that surrounds the gears and engine so as to protect them. Gear box housing plays a significant role in providing safety as it assists in power transmission as well as provides mechanical protection to the gear assembly. Without the use of gear box housing, the engine system assembly would not be safe for proper operation. The chief function of a gearbox housing is to offer support to the moving components, provide a leak proof & fluid tight container to hold the engine oil or lubricant and protect against impurities from the environment. Regular cleaning and servicing of the gear box housing is imperative for every automobile and machine to ensure safe operation as well as proper functioning in the equipment. Materials used in the construction of gearbox housing are cast iron or aluminium and the methods of construction can be shell or permanent moulding.

Gear Box Housing Market: Dynamics

The numerous advantages of gear box housing, coupled with the capability to transfer power effectually, are considered to be significant growth drivers for the global gear box housing market. The market is becoming healthier for competition and this is a positive factor influencing automotive component manufacturers. Growth of technology and automation in the manufacturing and supply of all vehicle types (Two Wheelers, PCs, LCVs, & HCVs) has further increased the attractiveness of gear box housing among consumers and end use industries. Prominent market players are trying to develop strong and long lasting gearbox housings for all vehicle types, which can be used efficiently and can sustain load depending on the operation of the vehicle or machine.

Advancement in material science technologies in manufacturing industries has enabled them to use new materials, such as alloys of steel and aluminium, which make the gear box housing relatively more strong and durable under extreme load conditions. Through process research & development and product innovation in advanced telematics systems, manufacturers have significantly improved their response time for custom requirements from clients. This trend is expected to gain traction across the global market and create a tremendous opportunity in the near future and, in turn, fuel market growth for gear box housing.

Gear Box Housing Market: Segmentation

The gear box housing market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, component and end use.

By product type, the gear box housing market can be segmented as:

Cast Iron

Aluminium

Others (Alloys & Composite Materials)

By locomotive type, the gear box housing market can be segmented as:

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Ships

Aviation

By sales channel, the gear box housing market can be segmented as:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By machine type, the gear box housing market can be segmented as:

CNC Machines

Compressor & Turbines

Others (Generators, Lathe Machines, Etc.)

Gear Box Housing Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have plentiful natural resources and a stronghold of manufacturing industries, which will drive the demand for gear box housings in these regions. APAC countries are projected to significantly assist growth of the global gear box housing market over the forecast period. Countries, such as China, India and Japan, where the automotive industry is flourishing are expected to contribute prominently to the growth of the gearbox housing market over the forecast period. The gearbox housing market is expected to grow in the near future, owing to significant macro-economic factors, such as growth in industrialization and urbanization and growth of the locomotive industry.

Gear Box Housing Market: Market Participants

Some of the examples of market participants in the global gear box housing market, identified across the value chain are:

Roop Automotives Ltd.

Premier Ltd.

Hindustan Auto Equipment

IG Watteeuw International NV

Avtec Ltd.

KOMET of America, Inc.

CIE Automotive

IDC Industries, Inc.

Birken Manufacturing

Lancereal Limited

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

