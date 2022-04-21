Marine Thrust Blocks Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2025

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

A marine thrust block is a special kind of thrust bearing used in large ship engines to resist the thrust generated by the propeller shaft and transfer the generated energy to the hull of ship. It is also known as a thrust box. Marine thrust blocks contain many wedge-shaped white metal pads that are fixed on a steel support and form a case. The main purpose of these blocks is to transfer the torque generated by the propeller to the hull of the ship through the metal housing. At the bottom of the housing, there is an oil reservoir that contains an oil-cooling coil, which circulates sea water. The pads available in the housing protect the fluid film of the oil reservoir from overheating and wear and tear, which may occur by the rotational movement of the drive shaft.

A marine thrust block conveys forward propeller thrust to the hull of the ship and limits the axial movement of the shaft. Some clearance of axial is necessary to allow the formation of an oil film between the thrust pads and the collar. This clearance is also needed to allow for extension as some parts warm up to operating temperature, which may harm the machine. If the axial clearance is small, then it may cause power loss, high bearing temperature and failure of the engine.

Marine Thrust Blocks Market: Dynamics

The high presence of well-established spare part providers and repair networks along with established training facilities and aftersales services provided by skilled engineers and workers are driving the demand for marine thrust blocks. Additionally, some factors, such as rise in global production and sales of ships, increase in international seaborne trade and the rising demand for resources, such as coal, crude oil, steel and iron from developing countries will drive market growth.

On the other hand, the requirement for huge R&D investments, overcapacity in the marine industry, low rates of freight and the need for high capital to replace existing vessels are some factors restraining growth of the marine thrust blocks market. Furthermore, awareness towards advancement of technology, such as new alternative thrust blocks and rising use of inland waterways are factors expected to create profitable opportunities for new technological products, which in turn will surge market growth for marine thrust blocks.

Marine Thrust Blocks Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the marine thrust blocks market on the basis of product type: Diesel Marine Thrust Blocks Wind & Solar Marine Thrust Blocks Gas Turbine Marine Thrust Blocks Steam Turbine Marine Thrust Blocks Natural Gas Marine Thrust Blocks Others

Segmentation of the marine thrust blocks market on the basis of its application: Offshore Support Vessels Commercial Vessels Inland Waterways

Segmentation of the marine thrust blocks market on the basis of its ship types: Carriers (Car carriers, Bulk carrier, Cargo, Container ships, Liquid gas carriers) Tankers (Chemical tankers, Shuttle tankers) Vessels (Fishing & coastal vessels, Research and survey vessel, Offshore support & construction vessels, Fishing and coastal vessel) Others (Cruise & Mega yachts, Ferries, Mega-Yachts, RORO, ROPAX)



Marine Thrust Blocks Market: Regional Outlook

North America and Europe, followed by Asia-Pacific, are predicted to hold a relatively large market share and will dominate the marine thrust blocks market over the period of forecast. This can be attributed to the highly developed and commercial marine thrust blocks industry in the region, which will add to the national economy as well. Additionally, Asia-Pacific offers extensive growth opportunities in the marine thrust blocks market, mostly due to the extensive development of marine thrust blocks and capacity rules of regional ports, particularly in some countries, such as India and Singapore, among others. Also, usage of bulk carriers, increased production, import of dry goods in developing countries, such as China and India, are some of the main reasons contributing to growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions are expected to witness growth in the marine thrust blocks market during the forecast period but at a relatively slow pace.

Marine Thrust Blocks Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the marine thrust blocks market, identified across the value chain are

Michell Bearings

The Ford Meter Box Company Inc.

Torque Transmission

Phoenix Precast

ThrustEMS

Mercury Marine

Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)

Rolls-Royce plc

Scania

Wärtsilä

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

