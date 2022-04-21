The Rigid Vinyl Films Market to revolve around the gambit of innovation between 2021 and 2031

Rigid Vinyl Films Market: An Overview

The polyvinyl chloride films come in flexible and rigid form. The rigid vinyl is a type of polyvinyl chloride which does not contain any plasticizers such as phthalates or BPA. The plasticizers are used to make films flexible. However, because of their hazardous effects on the health of an individual the plasticizers are even banned in some countries. Hence, the rigid vinyl films provide a safe and a secure way for the end-user applications. The rigid vinyl films are generally used where the working temperature is above 60°C.

The rigid vinyl films have high mechanical strength, high electrical and chemical resistance. Besides, the rigid vinyl films are economical as compared to alternative available. The rigid vinyl films are used for the waterproofing of various materials such as car interiors, shoes, clothes, etc.

The rigid vinyl films are easily printable and can also be printed by large format inkjet printers. The ease of printing on the rigid vinyl films makes them convenient for both the manufacturers and consumers. The various additives which are used in rigid vinyl films fabrication such as processing aids, stabilizers, impact modifiers and pigments which are used to expedite the fabrication process.