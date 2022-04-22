Automotive Bumpers Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2022

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-22 — /EPR Network/ —

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Bumpers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Bumpers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Request for Free Sample Report of “Automotive Bumpers” Market @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/15154

Automotive bumpers are imperative in absorbing the impact in the event of a collision, thereby minimizing repair costs and saving the lives of occupants or pedestrians. The automotive bumper market is driven by the rapidly evolving automotive industry, increasing traffic jams leading to numerous accidents, and greater urbanization and industrialization fueling the need for personal mobility. In addition to this, technological advancements in bumper materials coupled with automation and the integration of manufacturer value chains’ is benefiting the automotive bumper market that is estimated to witness a robust CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2022.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Toray Industries, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Faurecia SA, SMP Deutschland GmbH, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Toyoda Gosei Co., Futaba Industrial Co., Magna International, and Plastic Omnium SA and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Bumpers.

The OEM segment holds the lion’s share in the sales channel segment of the automotive bumper market and this is unlikely to change soon. An absolute dollar opportunity of over US$ 2 billion should be created in the OEM segment for the five-year forecast period and companies must take this into account while plotting their distribution strategies. Nonetheless, it is not advisable to ignore the aftermarket channel entirely as it accounts for the balance revenue share in the automotive bumper market. The aftermarket bumper segment has maximum scope in APEJ as customers in these countries are often image-conscious and like to customize their vehicles in a way that suits their personal tastes and preferences

There is minimal opportunity in the heavy commercial vehicle segment and key stakeholders in the automotive bumper market may want to implement specific strategies to tap into it. The heavy commercial vehicle segment is predicted to have a value of less than half a billion dollars at the end of 2022, considerably smaller than other vehicle types in the automotive bumper market. The commercial vehicle segment is nearly thrice the size of the heavy commercial segment. Along with APEJ, companies could look closely at the Europe commercial vehicle segment

Compact and mid-sized passenger cars should continue to remain popular in the automotive bumper market for the foreseeable future. Between the two, the compact car segment is slightly larger because customers in the APEJ region typically chose compact cars over other vehicle segments

Regular/ Standard bumpers are a preferred choice in the automotive bumper market and had a revenue share approaching half of the product type segment in 2017. The regular / standard bumper segment is on track to grow with a CAGR greater than 6% from 2017 to 2022 ensuring that it remains high on the radar of major companies actively involved in the automotive bumper market. Deep drop bumpers are substantially smaller in comparison and are estimated to hold steady throughout the duration of the forecast period. Europe and North America are projected to record a similar CAGR for the study period with the latter edging slightly ahead during this time

Request for Table of Content @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/automotive-bumpers-market/toc

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Bumpers Market Manufacturers

Automotive Bumpers Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Bumpers Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Key Questions Answered in This Report.

What will the Market growth rate in Future?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global industry?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of industry?

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want and also We Provide you Table of Content.

Click Here to Buy this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/15154

Related Reports:

Automotive Fuel Tanks Market Global Automotive Fuel Tanks Market’s consumption of plastic fuel tanks was pegged at 79,054.6 units in 2017 and is expected to reach nearly 128,350.0 units by 2025 end.

Automotive Refinish Coating Market Global Automotive Refinish Coating Market – explore share, size, revenue, valuation, CAGR, regional outlook, key players, competitive landscape, latest trends & forecast.

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com