Recent research: Automotive Flywheel Market detailed analytical overview by 2025

The automotive industry has significantly shifted towards light weighing and enhancing performance over past few decades. Companies has been continuously giving efforts to improve both non-functional and functional components of an vehicle, one such component is flywheel. Flywheels is an integral part of all engines of automobiles, without which the engine seize to work.

In an automotive engine operating on either four stroke or two stroke the power is produced only in power stroke and all the other stages require external power, and for this reason flywheel is used. Flywheels are designed in such a way that it can have a high moment of inertia so that it can absorb and store extra energy during power stroke. This stored energy is provided back to crank shaft for the other three stroke, namely suction, compression and exhaust strokes.

Other than this it also removes the fluctuation in output power of the engine so that the vehicle runs smoothly. Recently the manufacturers are more focused towards decreasing the weight of the engine as well as increasing the efficiency, this is done to reduce the carbon emission of the vehicle for which lighter material flywheel with high moment of inertia is required. So the market for flywheel is been witnessing hefty investments in R&D to manufacture more efficient, lighter flywheel with higher energy storage capacity.

Companies:Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG,ZF Friedrichshafen AG,Linamar Corporation,Mancor Indiana, Inc.,EXEDY Globalparts,METALDYNE International (UK) Ltd,VALEO,Skyway Precision, Inc.,MA-PA MAK?NA PARÇALARI ENDÜSTR?S? A.?,Zhejiang Tieliu Clutch Co., Ltd.,Flybrid,Nasdaq, Inc,WAUPACA FOUNDRY, INC.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Automotive Flywheel Market Segmented By vehicle type such as Passenger vehicle, Light commercial vehicle and Heavy commercial vehicle with sale channels such as OEM and Aftermarket

Geographies: North America (U.S., Canada),Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru),Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe),CIS and Russia,Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea),Japan,Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

ABSTRACT-

It is the R&D carried out on flywheel material which has significantly increased the efficiency of the engine in the recent years. Also, growth in the automobile sector is an important driving factor associated with the automotive flywheel market. Also, the increasing demand for vehicles with reduced fuel consumption, lighter weight and higher efficiency is anticipated to drive automotive flywheel market. Apart from this, the demand for flywheel is anticipated to witness a direct-correlation with the growth of automotive production and sales.

However, increasing adoption of electric vehicle restraint to the growth of the global automotive flywheel market. The rising trend for repair rather than replacing is a major restraint in the aftermarket.

