Discover the Wheel Alignment Machines Market lucrative opportunities by 2028

Wheel Alignment Machines Market: Introduction

Wheel Alignment machine is an equipment, which is used for alignment of all wheels of the vehicles during assembly and also when the wheels lose their alignment during their operation. Wheel alignment machine adjust the angle of wheels to the manufacturer’s recommended specification/position. Wheel alignment machine check all the signs of poor alignment as well as inspection of the toe, camber and caster, which are basis components for measuring wheel alignment and orientation. Now a days, different technology are integrated with wheel alignment machine, in order to enhance the inspection quality as well as to reduce the alignment time. Wheel alignment machine are available with different features such as portability, wireless connectivity, among others. These features are expected to increase the demand for advanced wheel alignment machine over the coming years.

Wheel Alignment Machines Market: Dynamics

Wheel Alignment Machine Market is on an upward scale, due to increasing MRO (maintenance, repairing and overhaul) activities in the automotive aftermarket. The main factor driving the growth of wheel alignment machine market is the increasing number of automobiles in use, high disposable income leading to improved sales of automobiles on a yearly basis and the need to adopt advanced technology for improved efficiency. Other factors promoting the growth of wheel alignment machine market is increase in demand for portable and wireless wheel alignment machine.

Moreover, increasing urbanization across the emerging economies of the world such as Brazil, Mexico, India and China, propel the demand for passenger car and commercial vehicles which indirectly affect the growth of wheel alignment machine market over the forecast period.

The repairing and maintenance of wheel alignment machine need skilled technician to fix out the problem and also the initial installation cost of the whole wheel alignment system is high. However, the trend to use a better technology and equipment to get the better result will increase the demand of wheel alignment machine market throughout the forecast period.

Wheel Alignment Machines Market: Segmentation

basis of product type Imaging wheel alignment machine

Diagnostic wheel alignment machine basis of mobility Fixed

Portable basis of technology CCD wheel alignment machine

3D wheel alignment machine basis of vehicle type Two wheelers

PC

LCV

HCV

Wheel Alignment Machines Market: Regional Outlook

Wheel alignment machine market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific such as India and China, owing to increasing disposable income of the middle class population as well as standard of living. Additionally, in the developed economies of Asia-Pacific such as Japan, wheel alignment machine market is expected to hold significant share, due to increase in fleet size of passenger cars in the country.

North America is anticipated to hold a prominent share in the global wheel alignment machine market, owing to relatively high share of commercial vehicles in the region, which needs frequent maintenance and directly affects the wheel alignment machine market.

Europe is projected to contribute a considerable share in the global wheel alignment machine market due to presence of Tier-1 automobile manufacturer in the region. Furthermore, increasing demand for heavy commercial vehicles in MEA region is estimated to boost the growth of the wheel alignment system market.

Wheel Alignment Machines Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Wheel Alignment Machine market includes:

Hunter Engineering Company

Atlas Auto Equipment

Eagle Equipment

RAVAmerica

Sunrise Instruments Private Limited

Delta Equipments

Hofmann TeSys

Snap-on Incorporated

Fori Automation

Manatec Electronics Private Limited

Vehicle Service Group (A Dover Company)

