Recent research: Helicopter Blades Market highly favorable to the growth rate by 2025

Helicopter Blades Market: Introduction

The global helicopter blades market is expected to gain traction over the upcoming years. Growing global population, increasing potential customers and defence investments are expected to be the key factors to drive the global helicopter blades market. Sale of helicopters across the globe is linked with the demand growth in helicopter blades. Helicopters today are considered inefficient for domestic travel. However, helicopters are the best reserves for emergency medical services, traffic reporting and hovering over distinguished ceremonies. Earlier helicopter blades were manufactured with the help of wood as it was an excellent building material at that time. With the development in the aerospace and defence industry, the material utilised for helicopter blades is shifted from wood to metal and nowadays composite materials.

Helicopter Blades Market: Dynamics

Economic development is a key driver in the demand for aviation infrastructure. Better air services, growing business and increased leisure traveling comprehensively drives the market of helicopter blades. Increased security demands throughout the globe has trigged the need for radio-controlled military helicopters and other UAVs. The aforementioned factors increase the demand for helicopters and in turn elevate the helicopter blades markets.

One of the factors that decelerate the global helicopter blades market is high upfront cost of the composite blades. Moreover, composite blades are complex to manufacture as they require additional efforts during fabrication and finishing.

Prominent manufacturers of helicopter blades are emphasising on research and development activities, such as reducing the weight of the blade, along with minimizing the noise created by the blades. Small- and medium-scale manufacturers focus on delivering efficient helicopter blades made of suitable materials.

Helicopter Blades Market: Segmentation

basis of helicopter type Civil

Military basis of blade location type Main Rotor

Tail Rotor basis of design type Symmetrical

Under Cambered basis of material type Carbon Composites

Hybrid Composites

Fibre-Reinforced Resin (Fiberglass) basis of sales channel OEM

Aftermarket

Helicopter Blades Market: Regional Outlook

The aerospace and defence industry is growing worldwide due to heightened competition across the globe. North America is leading the global economic acceleration and the European countries are preliminary gaining the economic momentum. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the aviation industry and consequently, the sale of civil helicopters.

The helicopter blades market is expected to witness healthy growth rate in the upcoming years owing to increase in the aviation industry of North America and Eurozone. Latin America witnessed cyclical ups and downs. However, the helicopter blades market is foreseen to observe strong growth rate as the middle-class income levels are expected to rise. In the upcoming years, Latin America is expected to emerge as a promising region for the helicopter blades market.

Moreover, the Middle East is located at the junction of Asia, Africa and Europe, which provides better aviation control. Africa and the Middle East are witnessing accelerated tourism activities, which will further result in expansion of the base of civil helicopters.

This growth in sales of helicopter increases the growth of helicopter blades market. Furthermore, Asia is expected to witness significant growth in demand for helicopter blades. India and China spend a healthy amount of GDP on its defence transportation, particularly on military helicopters.

Helicopter Blades Market: Key Players

Example of some of the market participants in the global helicopter blades market discerned across the value chain include

Bell Helicopter Textron Inc.

Carson Helicopters, Inc.

Airbus S.A.S.

Kaman Corporation

Robinson Helicopter Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Van Horn Aviation, LLC

The Boeing Company

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

