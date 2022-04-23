Automotive Valves Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2025

New York, United States, 2020-Apr-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Valves Market: Introduction

A valve is a multi-purpose device, which is a part of the combustion engine of a vehicle and is generally used to control the flow of fluids in and out of the cylinder in the form of slurries, liquids, gases and fluidized solids. It mainly handles the mechanism of opening and closing of paths. Automotive valves are generally divided into two categories, namely inlet valves and outlet valves. An inlet valve allows fuel to enter the cylinder and an outlet valve allows gases to escape from the chamber after combustion. Proper synchronization is required between the inlet and outlet valves for the efficient working of a vehicle. If the synchronization is improper, then it may result in malfunctioning and the engine may also emit harmful gases. Other automobile valves include selective catalytic reduction water valve, brake combustion valve, tire valve, A/C expansion valve, exhaust gas recirculation valve, thermostat valve, solenoid valve and fuel system valve.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18250

Automotive Valves Market: Dynamics

The most prominent factors accelerating the growth of automotive valves in the global market include manufacturing, introduction of advanced technology and electrification of vehicles. New rules and regulations enforced by governments and ruling authorities regarding the safety of the environment encourage manufacturers to produce environment-friendly and efficient vehicle, which has subsequently resulted in an increase the demand for automotive valves in the global market.

High cost of technology and fluctuating prices are acting as key restraints countering growth of the global automotive valves market. The global automotive valves market is largely dependent on the number of cylinders used in automobiles. A decline in the number of cylinders used in automobiles will downsize the global automobile valves market. Electrification of vehicles can also hamper growth of the automotive valves market as electric vehicles requires less number of valves as compared to combustible vehicles.

Automotive Valves Market: Segmentation

basis of by product type Mono-metallic valves

Bi-metallic valves

Hollow valves

Plated or Coated valves basis of fuel type Gasoline

Diesel basis of function Intake

Exhaust basis of vehicle type Two wheeler

Passenger car

LCV

HCV basis of sales channel Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket basis of material used Steel

Nickel Alloy

Titanium

Other Materials

To connect with our sales representative@ sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Automotive Valves Market: Regional Outlook

Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the automotive valves market in the long run. Developing countries, such as India and China are significant players in boosting the demand for automobiles, which in turn is supporting growth of the automobile valves market.

Furthermore, automation and up gradation of technology are propelling demand for the global automobile valves market. Europe, North America and Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth, which in turn is creating a demand for automobiles. Attributing to this, the automotive valves market is estimated to grow in the upcoming future in the mentioned region

Automotive Valves Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive valves market are:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

BorgWarner Inc.

Schaeffler AG

Eaton

Federal-Mogul Corporation

MAHLE GmbH

Jinan Worldwide Auto-Accessory Limited ICP

Magna International Inc.

SSV VALVES

G&S Valves

Crown International

IVAM srl

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18250

About us: – Persistence market research

Contact Us:

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com