Report explores the Ship Spares and Equipment Market likely to emerge over a period of 2017 – 2025

Ship Spares and Equipment Market: Introduction

Spare parts are parts that can be used to replace the failed units of a machinery. Ship parts must be replaced and changed from time to time and it is essential that all the prominent ship spare parts and equipment should be supplied in good quality, quickly and correctly. Due to the advancements in technology and inclination of consumers towards a luxurious life, manufacturers are investing more in research and development to replace convectional models with the more advanced versions. This is estimated to drive the shipping industry, which in turn, will boost the ship spares and equipment global market.

Ship Spares and Equipment Market: Dynamics

Driven by various factors, such has globalization, commercialization and an upsurge in disposable income and trade, the ship spares and equipment market is set to experience favorable growth. The growth of the ship spares and equipment global market is expected to further accelerate with economic growth. Globalization has brought the world closer and acted as a catalyst for the growth of the shipping industry, which, in turn, is estimated to propel the ship spare and equipment global market over the forecast period.

Diversification in the shipping industry with the advent of multilateral and multinational agreements to enhance the trading sector has resulted in the growth of ship spares and equipment global market. Dispersed manufacturing is one of the prominent drivers driving the ship spares and equipment global market.

Increase in global demand for consumer goods and commodities is also estimated to boost the ship spares and equipment global market. However, uneven economic growth and fluctuating prices of raw materials may act as a restrain for the ship spares and equipment global market.

Ship Spares and Equipment Market: Segmentation

basis of ship type Containers

Bulk Carriers

Transportation & general Cargo

Cruise

Others (chemical tankers, fishing etc.) basis of product type Ship Fittings and Equipment

Shipbuilding and Shipyard Industrial Equipment and Spare Parts

Main Propulsion Systems and Equipment

Auxiliary Propulsion Systems and Equipment

Ship Operation Equipment

Rigging and Lifting Equipment

Electrical and Electronic Equipment basis of end use Commercial

Infrastructural

Residential

Ship Spares and Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

North American and European citizens draw large salaries, which leads to higher disposable income, which in turn is estimated to accelerate the trade in this region and thereby boost the Ship spares and equipment global market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, commercialization and increase in demand for commodities & consumer goods has boosted the demand for transportation in Middle East and Africa, which is also estimated to drive the ship spares and equipment market in this region.

Growing economies of countries, such as India and China in the Asia Pacific region will boost the demand for Ship Spares and equipment in this region. Global demand for efficient, productive and cost effective ship spares and equipment will lead to growth in the market of Ship Spares and equipment. The global Ship Spares and Equipment market is expected to grow with prominent CAGR over forecasted period.

Ship Spares and Equipment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global market of Ship Spares and equipment are:

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Ulsan.

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., Ltd. Geoje.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Geoje.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Samsung Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation

Hanjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

