Research report explores the Automotive Off – Road Vehicle Lighting Market

Automotive Off – Road Vehicle Lighting Market Introduction:

Over the last couple of decades, it has become quite deceptive that the fog lights and off- road factory headlights leave a lot to be desired; while driving off – road at night or rural roads. Furthermore, growing demand to provide better efficiency, increased longevity, and greater light output may lead to off – road vehicle’s ability to illuminate environment in darkness and explore remote places.

Advancement in technology has led modern – day aftermarket automotive off – road vehicle lighting to be more compact, more efficient and brighter than traditional automotive off – road vehicle lighting aftermarket which played the part of a functional accessory. Moreover, there are three different affordable lighting technologies available in the market – Light Emitting Diode (LED), High Intensity Discharge (HID), and halogen.

Growing popularity of LED lights over the last few years owing to its high durability, absolute brightness, compact – size, and long life are the factors fueling its growth in the off – road vehicle industry. Night time exploration and racing are the common situations in the off – road world which can be achieved through the light beam patterns to cover wide & narrow fields of view and fast & slow driving. A vehicle often has a combination of beam patterns – fog light patterns or driving light patterns mounted strategically to provide full blanket of light from near to far or side to side, as required.