Research report explores the Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market: industry analysis by 2025

Aircraft Smoke Detection and Fire Extinguishing System Market: Introduction

Fire break out is one of the most hazardous threat to an aircraft for which fire protection system has been devised to extinguish the combustion and arrest the potential collateral damage. A complete fire protection system includes a fire or smoke detection system and a fire extinguishing system.

Fire or smoke detection system is generally provided in engines, baggage compartment, lavatory, jet pipes, APU, and main landing gears etc. Monitoring of the aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system can be done from the cockpit itself.

The growing air passenger traffic is leading towards the expansion of existing fleets into larger number of new fleets. Increasing frequency of flight accidents is leading towards increased demand for more innovative and efficient technologies in safety and security of the flights which in turn is expected to drive the market for aircraft smoke detection and fire extinguishing system across the globe.