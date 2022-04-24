Neuroscience Market 2022 Global Significant Growth, Technological Advancement & Opportunities to 2025

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Neuroscience Market 2022

The study of market analysis of Neuroscience Market focuses on the key elements and the market dynamics of a specific market within that industry. Neuroscience Market study is an essential part of the industry analysis that focuses on the aspects associated with the SWOT analysis. The survey report analyses the elements, such as the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of every individual manufacturing company.

With healthy CAGR of 6.4%, the global neuroscience market is likely to grow from US$ 301.6 Mn in 2016 to US$ 520.8 Mn by 2025 end. This growth is mainly fueled by advancement in neuroimaging and increasing R & D in neuroinformatics. “Neuroscience Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” is the new publication of Persistence Market Research that focuses on merger and acquisition, strategic collaborations and technology, and technology transfer agreements, which play a vital role in the global neuroscience market.

Company Profiles

Carl ZEISS AG

Danaher Corporation (Leica Microsystems)

GE Company

Siemens AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi Medical Corp.

Esaote SpA

HAAG-STREIT Group

Opto fine Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Synaptive Medical

Operating Microscopes

Pridex Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Others.

North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global neuroscience market in the assessed period of 8-years that is between 2017 and 2025.

Global Neuroscience Market: Relevance and Impact of Factors

Increasing consumer awareness regarding neuroscience and easy accessibility of the technology

Growing acceptance of e-health and integrated medical system

Increasing strategic collaborations among key players

Rise in incidence rate of lifestyle diseases and geriatric population worldwide

Reforming healthcare IT spending structure and advancement in digital technology

Shift

Global Neuroscience Market: Forecast by Component Type

On the basis of component type, the global neuroscience market is segmented into instrument, software and services. Instrument segmented is sub-segmented into MRI imaging systems and neuromicroscopy, while services segmented divided into consulting services, installation services and maintenance services.

Instrument segment dominated the global neuroscience market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period. Instrument segment is the most attractive segment, with attractiveness index of 2.6 over the forecast period.

Instrument segment was valued at US$ 221.6 Mn in 2016 and is projected to be valued at US$ 408.1 Mn in 2025 growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This segment is expected to accounts for high revenue contribution to the global neuroscience market as compared to software and services segments over the forecast period.

Software segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global neuroscience market, with attractiveness index of 0.3 during the forecast period. This segment was accounted for 15.4% value share in 2017 which is expected to drop down to 12.9 % revenue share in 2025.

Global Neuroscience Market: Forecast by End User

On the basis of end user, global neuroscience market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, and academic institutes.

Diagnostics laboratory segment is expected to be the second most lucrative segment in the global neuroscience market by 2025 end. However, in terms of CAGR and revenue share, hospitals segment is expected to lead he market throughout the estimated period. In 2025, hospital segment is likely to grab 40.2% market share in 2025, expanding at a robust CAGR of 7.3% during the estimated period.

Research institutes segment is expected to be the least attractive segment in the global neuroscience market, with attractiveness index of 0.7 during the forecast period.

Global Neuroscience Market: Forecast by Region

On the basis of region, global neuroscience market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. North America dominated the global neuroscience market in revenue terms in 2016 and is projected to continue to do so throughout the forecast period.

North America is projected to be the most attractive market with attractiveness index of 2.3 during the forecast period. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market, with attractiveness index of 1.1 respectively during the forecast period.

Europe Neuroscience market accounted for 23.9% share in 2017 and is projected to account for 23.1% share by 2025 end.

Key Questions Answered in the Neuroscience Market Report

How is the Neuroscience Market expected to grow over the projected period?

What direction is the Neuroscience Market expected to take in terms of volume and value during the forecast period?

What is the impact of macroeconomic factors on the Neuroscience Market in future?

What are the key market drivers in the Neuroscience Market?

What are significant opportunities and improvement areas for Neuroscience Market manufacturers?

What are the key developments and trends taking over the Neuroscience Market?

Which are the emerging countries that are expected to create significant growth opportunities in the Neuroscience Market?

