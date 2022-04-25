Das Electronics Solution has been India’s leading lithium ion battery manufacturer using advanced technology in batteries.

Uddar Pradesh, India, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Das electronics solution is a renowned brand in lithium phosphate ion battery manufacturer in India making the best batteries with high quality.

What is so special about our batteries?

Lithium-ion batteries have a very long life span, are rechargeable, require no maintenance, the battery size is portable and compact, lithium-ion batteries are safe to use, carry conveniently, have higher performance, have a low discharge rate, are inexpensive, and have many other advantages.

Lithium-ion Battery technology has undergone rapid advancement over the past decade. In addition to being used in consumer electronics, Li-ion batteries are finding their way into other markets where long operating times and high energy densities are needed.

Lithium-ion batteries are used for many applications these days, including our smartphones, tablets, gaming devices, laptops, cameras, drones, and electric vehicles like cars and motorcycles.

As mentioned above lithium-ion batteries have many benefits over lead-acid batteries in comparison lead-acid batteries have a short life span while lithium-ion gives extra life.

Lead batteries are not safe for health while lithium-ion batteries are 100% safe.

The discharge rate is high in lead-acid batteries while lithium-ion batteries have a low discharge rate i.e. if it remains ideal it will not discharge rapidly.

Lithium-ion batteries have outstanding performance compared to lead-acid batteries.

No maintenance is required in lithium-ion batteries while lead-acid batteries required a lot.

