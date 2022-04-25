TechTransfer: An Industry-Leading Platform From Rondaxe CMC Consulting

Syracuse, NY, USA, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — The TechTransfer platform from Rondaxe is a web-server-based application which enables the collection and accurate transfer of process data, saving money and human resources.

How Does It Work?

Our TechTransfer platform allows users to create a simple step-by-step process description (or “recipe”) using standardized action words and defined materials, equipment and common features including:

Revolutionary data storage and processing

Shared expertise, unrivaled in the field

Standardized and simplified exchanges of important information

Transferring process know-how across businesses has a risk of catastrophic failure. If the transferring organizations simply commit adequate resources, the number and severity of errors and miscommunications can be minimized and failure will be avoided. However, the effort needed to implement appropriate mitigation measures may be more than most businesses are prepared to invest (and the time available for the effort is often limited).

Our TechTransfer Tool semi-automatically generates a formula for each stage. Consequently, we predict our tool will save each transfer between three and five weeks. It then generates completely automated bills of material, parameter tables, process flow diagrams, reactor fill volumes and IPC test lists – experts often spend less than a week on these tasks.

Not only do experts save time preparing and presenting process data, but the receiving parties also get it in formats beneficial to the process engineer, plant scheduler, analytical chemist, quality assurance manager and materials manager. Additionally, since the information is presented in various formats, specialists are significantly less likely to miss critical facts and errors. For instance, a mistake in communicating the proper value of a parameter can necessitate redoing process validation (which may cost hundreds of thousands of dollars) and worse, delay the commercial launch of a new product (which may cost millions of dollars).

