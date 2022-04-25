Self Driving Bike and Car Rentals Service

Coimbatore, India, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ — Onroadz Rental started its journey in luxury car rental 12 years back, and now it has become a leading online luxury bike and car rental company in South India. They strive to make the luxury car rental experience of the customers unforgettable, whether they are residents or tourists in South India. They make every effort to make the https://www.onroadz.in/ self-driven bike and car rental procedure as easy as possible. For this purpose, they are offering zero security deposit at the time of renting a car. Their standards of services are high because of which residents of South India hire their services most often.

The company has a wide range of latest cars, including Hyundai, Honda, BMW, Bugatti, Bentley, Audi, Rolls Royce, Range Rovers, Mercedes-Benz, and many others. It offers the best rates to the customers to make their car rental journey easy. Also, the company provides free pick and drop services to the customers to save them from the hassle of going and picking up the car. In the same way, for the convenience of the customers, Onroadz Bike Rental is offering zero security deposit regardless of the car they want to take on rent.

Almost all bike and car rental companies in South India are taking some payment as a security deposit from their customers before renting a car to them. This amount is taken so that if any damage or accident is caused by the customer, then the repair cost is deducted from the security deposit. But Onroadz Bike Rental is a bike and car rental company that trusts its customers and does not take any security deposit. Now the residents and tourists can easily avail of luxury car rental services, with no worries if they do not have an amount to submit as a security deposit.

“Our friendly staff knows it is important to manage the move with the utmost precision and courtesy. We, therefore, bestow the same care and attention we would have for our own households,” says Raj Malhotra.

With the ongoing Covid pandemic, Onroadz Bike and Car Rental Services makes sure to follow the laid-out coronavirus guidelines and recommendations according to the Indian Government. Employees are regularly educated about innovative ways to practice effective hygiene around clients and their properties.

About Onroadz Rental:

Onroadz Rental is the leading bike and car rental company that was founded in 2010. Currently, they are based in Tamil Nadu, India but have the vision to diversify globally. Their ultimate goal is to become a global brand that provides luxury and premium transport services to anyone and anywhere within minutes. It is a one-stop for bike and car lovers who are looking for an online platform to register and pay online from anywhere in South India and get luxury bikes and cars and limousines delivered right at their doorsteps after 90 minutes. They strive to meet all the needs of all types of bike and car rentals in Tamil Nadu and make the car rental journey easy and]comfortable for their customers.

For more information, please visit: https://www.onroadz.in/

Media Contact:

Company Name: Onroadz Bike Rental

Contact Person: Ram Prasath

Address: 15, Sri Kumaran Street, Peelamedu, Ram Lakshman Nagar, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu 641004

Phone: 09976038888

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onroadzrental/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/onroadzrentals/

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onroadz-rental/

Google Maps: https://goo.gl/maps/Tt3oA43JeVJu8Pzy8