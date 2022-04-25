Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Devices Projected To Reach Around Us$ 250 Mn By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact MR’s latest market research, reusable patient lateral transfer sales will drive CAGR through 2031 as investments in healthcare infrastructure expansion continue to increase. The aim of the survey is to uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers and challenges. It also includes recommendations to help organizations prepare for unforeseen challenges.

The focus on improving overall patient care will remain a key growth driver. Additionally, the reusable patient lateral transfer market will continue to benefit from the increasing willingness of patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

To provide a detailed overview, the report includes sales forecasts for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments with maximum growth.

Digital transformation in healthcare presents opportunities for the growth of the rAir-Assisted Lateral Transfer Devices market

Healthcare organizations around the world are adopting digital tools to accommodate changing consumer preferences. They are pushing to solve the long-standing challenge associated with innovating models of care.

Against this background, the focus will increase on making healthcare affordable and more transparent. The introduction of innovative models of care in healthcare will have a profound impact on the reusable patient lateral transfer market.

Fact.MR’s market study provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends driving the growth of the reusable patient lateral transfer market. This newly released report sheds light on key dynamics such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players related to production and supply. Fact.MR’s latest report provides a detailed market analysis of the reusable lateral patient transfers

The report provides actionable and valuable Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer market insights. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in different regions along with historical data and forecast of the market. The report also provides information on sales and demand of Reusable Lateral Transfers market across various industries and regions.

This newly released and insightful report highlights the Reusable Lateral Transfers market insights, key dynamics, their impact across the entire value chain from suppliers to end users and growth of the Reusable Lateral Transfers market .

Market Taxonomy Product Type Air Assisted Transfer Device

Slide Sheets

Transfer Accessories type of use Reusable for single patients Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-by-country analysis and forecasts, is available in the report.)

Performing or performing lateral patient transfers is one of the most overlooked activities, however, the increasing number of injuries that occur during transfers is leading to a focus on lateral patient transfers. Manufacturers also offer various devices for safe patient handling during transfers, reducing the risk of injury. The devices or products for transfer are also made of materials that are easy to clean and properly disinfect. This Fact.MR report analyzes the expansion of the global lateral patient transfer market to date and provides key insights related to the growth of the market over the forecast period 2017-2022. scope The Fact.MR report aims to analyze the global Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Devices market for the forecast period 2017-2022 and to provide the readers with an unbiased and accurate analysis. Medical device manufacturers, research institutes and raw material suppliers in the global Patient Lateral Transfer Market can benefit from the analysis offered in this report. This report provides a comprehensive analysis that may be of interest to leading journals and medical journals on patient Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Devices . summary The report begins with brief information on the global lateral patient transfer market. This summary sets the tone for the rest of the report and gives users the scope of the report. The executive summary provides key facts and statistics pertaining to the global Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Devices . overview The next section provides an overview of the global patient lateral transfer market. This includes an introduction to the market as well as a standard definition of the product – patient lateral transfer. In this section, the readers are offered the market value and annual growth. The annual growth provides the readers with a broader view of the growth patterns over the forecast period. The subsequent section of the report focuses on drivers, restraints and key trends from macro, demand and supply perspectives. Impact analysis of weighted average model-based growth drivers is included in the report to offer clients better insights for decision making. To provide readers with up-to-date information on the latest advancements in the global Lateral Patient Transfer market, the report includes updates on market opportunities from which leading Lateral Patient Transfer manufacturers can capitalize. Given the continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping abreast of the latest developments and trends is fundamental for lateral patient transfer manufacturers to formulate important business strategies. In this section you will find detailed insights into raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors and cost structure. Considering the broad scope of the global lateral patient transfer market, the report provides in-depth and segment-wise analysis and forecast. The global lateral patient transfers market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage type, and region. This segmentation also provides country-by-country forecasts on all key parameters. The final section of the report covers the global Patient Lateral Transfer Market competitive landscape to provide the readers with a dashboard view of the company analysis and market players. This competitive intelligence is based on the categories of vendors across the value chain and their presence in the global Lateral Patient Transfers Market. 4 Forecast Highlights in the Global Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Devices Market North America is expected to dominate the global lateral patient transfer market. Sales in North America are forecast to exceed $100 million by the end of 2022. Rise in chronic diseases and lifestyle diseases as well as rise in musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs) among healthcare workers are some of the factors driving the lateral patient transfer market in North America.

Strong growth is also expected for Asia Pacific ex Japan (APEJ) over the forecast period. Owing to the significant investments made by the government and the major market players in the healthcare sector, as well as the research and development infrastructure, are some of the factors driving the market growth in APEJ.

The air assisted transfer device is expected to be one of the most preferred products for lateral patient transfers. The airborne transfer device, which will account for more than half of its revenue share by the end of 2017, is expected to top $150 million in sales by the end of 2022. Meanwhile, slip films are also expected to show healthy growth over the forecast period.

Compared to the single patient products, reusable devices or lateral patient transfer products will gain maximum traction in the global lateral patient transfer market. Reusable lateral patient transfer products are expected to account for the largest share of sales by the end of 2017. Between 2017 and 2022, reusable products are expected to create an additional opportunity of nearly $100 million. The report also provides a detailed profile of some of the leading players in the global Lateral Patient Transfers market that are set to remain active into 2022. These include companies such as Getinge AB, Airpal, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Sizewise Rentals, LLC, Medline Industries, Inc., EZ Way, Inc., McAuley Medical, Inc., Blue Chip Medical Products, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings , Inc. and Alimed Inc.

Benefits of the report and answers to key questions

Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Category and Segment Level Analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of factors affecting revenue growth in key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales opportunities at regional and local level.

Historical Volume Analysis of Reusable Lateral Patient Transfer : The report provides a comparison of historical sales of Reusable Lateral Patient Transfer for the period 2021-2031 with projected sales performance.

Reusable Patient Lateral Transfer Manufacturing Trends Analysis : The report provides a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Reusable Patient Lateral Transfers market. It carefully measures the impact of the changing health needs of key demographic groups worldwide

Consumption of Reusable Patient Lateral Transfers by Demographics : The report examines the consumer behavior affecting the demand forecast for Reusable Patient Lateral Transfers for the assessment period. The impact of their readiness for digital trends on the reusable patient lateral transfer market is carefully analyzed

Post-COVID Consumer Spending on Reusable Patient Lateral Transfers: The healthcare industry has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR market survey analyzed consumer spending after COVID-19. It assesses how current trends are impacting healthcare services spending, thereby impacting the growth of the Reusable Patient Lateral Transfers market.

