Ceramic-Based Catalyst Carriers Capture Major Market Share And Are Set To Create Us$ 133.6 Mn Opportunity By 2031

Emerging customized catalyst carriers based on application requirements and rising demand from end-use industries such as petrochemicals, oil & gas, and chemicals are aiding growth of catalyst carriers. Ceramic-Based Catalysts demand intricate innovation and improvisation in their material composition and structure to portray reliable application with high-end performance.

In addition, expansion strategies and increasing geographical reach to ensure reliable supply chain network have resulted in fruitful offerings for catalyst carrier manufacturers. Demand for spheres and extrudate catalyst carriers will remain high over the next ten years across regions.

Overall, the global catalyst carriers market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of around 4% through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global Ceramic-Based catalyst carriers market is anticipated to add 1.4X value by 2031.

Ceramic-based catalyst carriers capture major market share and are set to create US$ 133.6 Mn opportunity over the decade.

Chemical application is the fastest-growing segment based on end-use industry.

North America is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 226 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Pore size >0.7 cm3/g is anticipated to gain around 71 BPS in the long-run forecast period.

The United States, China, and GCC countries are key markets governing the demand for catalyst carriers.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Type Ceramic Alumina Titania Magnesia Silicon Carbide Silica Others Activated Carbon Zeolite Others

By Form Sphere Extrudate Powder Honeycomb Others

By Surface Area Low (0-10 m2/g) Intermediate (10 – 120 m2/g) High (>120 m2/g)

By Pore Volume 0-0.3 cm3/g 0.3-0.7 cm3/g >0.7 cm3/g

By End-use Industry Chemicals Petrochemicals Oil & Gas Automotive Pharmaceuticals Agrochemicals Others

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



The report covers following Ceramic-Based Catalyst Carriers Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand

Latest industry Analysis on Catalyst Carriers Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Catalyst Carriers Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of major players

Catalyst Carriers Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

