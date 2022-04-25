Demand for metal glue will witness growth in coming years owing to the investment in developing countries.

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Evolving end-user demand for quick & fix adhesive and long lasting adhesive for fixing metal products continue to drive the demand for metal glue. In the past few decades, the automobile sector has grown significantly. Automobile manufacturers are using metal glue to fix the bond between body panels. Companies are using metal glue to replace traditional mechanical welding, reverting and brazing methods, as this method takes more time and it increases the cost of production.

Apart, from automobile manufacturing companies, jewelry manufacturing companies also use metal glue to paste and fix jewelry.

Additionally, metal glue plays an important role in industrial works. After the automobile sector, industrial sector holds the second biggest share of the metal glue market. It helps in fixing cooling water pumps, machine plates, reaction injecting machines and industrial pumps. Apart from this, it also helps to fixing and bonding of highly expensive healthcare equipment including dialysis machines, x-ray machines and other products.

Key Segments

Based on resin type, metal glue market segmented into:

Epoxy

Acrylic

Cyanoacrylate

Anaerobic

Polyurethane

Based on application, metal glue market segmented into:

Tanks

Cars

Buses

Industrial Machine

X-ray Machine

Dialysis Machine

Others

Based on end user, metal glue market segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Mining Industry

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



