Lucintel Forecasts Digital Radio Frequency Memory Market to grow at a CAGR of 12% to 14% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the digital radio frequency memory market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% to 14% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by upgradation of warfare devices and growth in military expenditure.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in digital radio frequency memory market by application (electronic warfare, radar test & evaluation, electronic warfare training, and radio & cellular network jamming), architecture (processor, modulator, convertor, memory, and others), end use industry (defense and commercial & civil), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Electronic warfare market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the digital radio frequency memory market is segmented into electronic warfare, radar test & evaluation, electronic warfare training, and radio & cellular network jamming Lucintel forecasts that the electronic warfare market is expected to remain the largest segment due to installation in both air and naval platforms and improved capability.

“Within the digital radio frequency memory market, the defense segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the defense segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to frequent installation of electronic systems in various defense platforms, such as ground-based military units, navy ships, and others.

“North America will dominate the digital radio frequency memory market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing investment in the development of technologically advanced DRFM systems.

Major players of digital radio frequency memory market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Airbus Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, and BAE Systems plc. are among the major digital radio frequency memory providers.

