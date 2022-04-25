Lucintel Forecasts Conductive Yarn Market to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the conductive yarn market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for smart clothing and growing awareness of the advantages of conductive textiles.

Based on type, the conductive yarn market is segmented into metallic, carbon-based, and metal-compound type. Lucintel forecasts that the metal compound market is expected to remain the largest segment due to massive use of metals, such as nickel, silver, and steel, in the form of fiber or wires to produce the conductive yarn for imparting conductive property in these conductive yarns.

Based on application the anti-static fabric segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of anti-static fabric in smart textile.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to wearable technologies along with huge investments in research activities by various firms.

Major players of conductive yarn market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Hebei Swiit Metallic, ARACON, Dongguan Sovetl Special Rope & Webbing, Tongxiang Baoding Textile Co., Ltd, Dongguan Cocou Textile Materials Co. Ltd, FilSpec Inc., Statex Produktions & Vertriebs GmbH, W. Barnet Gmbh & Co. Kg, Bally Ribbon Mills are among the major conductive yarn providers.

