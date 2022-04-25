Lucintel Forecasts Distributed Antenna System Market to grow at a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the distributed antenna system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% to 11% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing mobile data traffic, rising consumer demand for uninterrupted connectivity, extended network coverage, and increasing need for spectrum efficiency.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 160 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in distributed antenna system market by type (active, digital, and hybrid), ownership (Carrier Ownership, Neutral-Host Ownership, Enterprise Ownership), end use industries (Public Venue and Safety, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Government, Transportation, Sports and Entertainment, Telecommunications, and Other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Hybrid market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the distributed antenna system market is segmented into active, digital, and hybrid. Lucintel forecasts that the hybrid market is expected to remain the largest segment due to cost-effective, easily expandable, and provides increased efficiency and broader coverage.

“Within the distributed antenna system market, the public venue and safety segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the public venue and safety segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to high adoption of DAS solution in areas, such as entertainment venues, sports stadiums, and shopping malls.

“Asia pacific will dominate the distributed antenna system market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing sales of handheld devices and smartphones in China and India coupled with rising infrastructural growth.

Major players of distributed antenna system market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. CommScope Inc., Corning Incorporated, Cobham Wireless, Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., American Tower Corporation, AT&T Inc., Boingo Wireless, Inc., Dali Wireless, Zinwave, and Bird Technologies are among the major distributed antenna system providers.

