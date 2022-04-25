Oxy-Fuel Torches Market Is to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

Rockville, United States, 2022-Apr-25 — /EPR Network/ —

Oxy-fuel torch is an equipment that is generally used for cutting ferrous metals or the metals that contains iron. Oxy-fuel torches are not preferably used in the cutting of cast iron, aluminum or stainless steel. The oxy-fuel torches offer process flexibility as it performs cut, braze, weld, solder, gouge and heat. The availability of oxy-fuel torches in different length benefit the operator as it keeps in away from the heat, slag and flames formed while cutting and thus it ensures operational safety.

Oxy-Fuel Torches: Segmentation

The Oxy-fuel Torches market can be segmented into three categories based on components, application and regions.

On the basis of Components, the Oxy-fuel Torches market can be classified into:

Pressure regulator

Cutting oxygen valve lever

Fuel Gas valve

Heating oxygen Valve

On the basis of Application, the Oxy-fuel Torches market can be classified into:

Energy & utilities

Aerospace

Transportation

Metal fabrication

Maintenance and repair

Automotive

Agriculture

Military

Railroad and Ancillary Equipment

On the basis of region, the Oxy-fuel Torches market can be classified into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

