Lucintel Forecasts Document Camera Market to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the document camera market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to 8% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing digitalization in the education sector and increasing popularity of portable document cameras.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in document camera market by product type (portable and non-portable), connection type (wired and wireless), end use industry (education, corporate, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on connection type, the document camera market is segmented into wired and wireless. Lucintel forecasts that the wired document cameras market is expected to remain the largest segment due to wired cameras offer high quality and speed of video/image streaming and are less costly than wireless cameras.

Based on end use industry the education sector segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid digitalization in the education sector and a rise in the trend of online education as an after-effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has raised the demand for devices assisting online education.

North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to high demand for document camera in the education sector and the presence of major document camera manufacturers.

Major players of document camera market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. AVer Information, WolfVision, ELMO Company, Seiko Epson, and IPEVO are among the major document camera providers.

