Lucintel Forecasts Embedded System Market to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2021 to 2026

According to the recent study the embedded system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4% to 6% from 2021 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in demand for portable devices and rising demand for embedded systems in the military and automotive segments.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in embedded system market by software (operating system and middleware), functionality (real-time embedded systems and standalone embedded systems), hardware (application-specific integrated circuits (ASIC), microcontrollers, microprocessors, power management integrated circuits (PMIC), field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), digital signal processors (DSP), and memories), system size (small-scale embedded system, medium-scale embedded system, and large-scale embedded system), end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, aerospace & defense, energy, healthcare, and communication), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on system size, the embedded system market is segmented into small-scale embedded system, medium-scale embedded system, and large-scale embedded system. Lucintel forecasts that the medium-scale embedded systems market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growth in various applications in the communication segment.

Based on application the communication segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for embedded systems in various applications, such as wireless infrastructure, protocol converters, and others.

Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rising use of autonomous robots and embedded vision systems and many industries, like transportation, energy, and healthcare among others, which contributes to the demand for embedded system in the region.

Major players of embedded system market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Intel, STMicroelectronics, Renesas, Texas Instruments, and NXP Semiconductors are among the major embedded system providers.

